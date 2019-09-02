Targeted silencing of microRNA-132, which is over expressed in diabetes was found to result in improved insulin secretion and reduced blood glucose in mice and increased insulin secretion in isolated human islet cells, stated researchers.

New Therapeutic Target for Type 2 Diabetes Discovered

The new study and promising findings are reported in Nucleic Acid Therapeutics, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Nucleic Acid Therapeutics website through March 7, 2019."In Vivo Silencing of MicroRNA-132 Reduces Blood Glucose and Improves Insulin Secretion" is the title of the article coauthored by Roel Bijkerk, Johanne Ellenbroek, Yu Wah Au, Maaike Hanegraaf, Eelco de Koning, and Anton Jan van Zonneveld, Leiden University Medical Center, The Netherlands and Jonathan Esguerra and Lena Eliasson, Lund University and SIS Malmö, Malmö, Sweden.The researchers treated mice systemically, and mouse and human islets with an agonist designed to block the expression of microRNA-132, called antagomir-132. They reported that blood glucose levels remained low in treated mice for three days following the injection of antogamiR-132. The authors encourage additional studies of this new treatment approach in additional animal models of type 2 diabetes.