by Colleen Fleiss on  February 21, 2021 at 5:02 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Test to Measure Effect of Breast Cancer Gene Variants
A new functional test that measures the effect of inherited variants in the BRCA2 breast and ovarian cancer gene from women who received genetic testing to determine the clinical importance of many BRCA2 variants of uncertain significance (VUS) has been developed by Mayo Clinic researchers. The findings were published today in a study in the American Journal of Human Genetics.

"There are 4,565 different VUS in the BRCA2 gene listed in the National Institutes for Health (NIH) Clinical Variant Database," says Fergus Couch, Ph.D., a breast cancer researcher at Mayo Clinic. The database lists variants submitted by genetic testing laboratories and research groups.

Dr. Couch says the 4,565 variants represent about 50% of all reported BRCA2 variants in the NIH database. He says many thousands of individuals tested around the world have these variants, but they have no way to know the clinical significance of their particular variants. And their doctors have no way to use this information to select methods for preventing breast or ovarian cancer, or to select targeted treatment approaches for tumors with BRCA2 alterations.


"The current method for attempting to determine the clinical relevance of BRCA2 variants of uncertain significance relies on a series of rules from the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics ACMG/AMP that use genetic information about the variants and information from patients and patients' families," says Dr. Couch.

Dr. Couch and his team used a functional test to determine the influence of many VUS on BRCA2 DNA damage repair activity. They first showed that the functional test was able to clearly discriminate between known pathogenic cancer-causing variants and known benign BRCA2 variants that do not increase risk of cancer. Next, they applied the test to the VUS and combined the results with other ACMG/AMP rules-based information.

"We found that 86% of the VUS we studied were reclassified as benign or pathogenic, which is a major step forward from the 10% or so missense variants in the DNA binding domain that have previously been classified," says Dr. Couch. "This is the first time that a functional test has been combined with ACMG/AMP information in this way, and the results show that it is highly effective."

Dr. Couch says the results will have a positive effect on patient care because patients will know whether breast cancer VUS are benign or pathogenic.

"Patients whose VUS are benign will now be evaluated based on their personal and family history of breast and ovarian cancer, and not on the basis of the genetic testing result," says Dr. Couch.

The findings also mean that women with ovarian cancer now may know if they would qualify for targeted therapy with PARP inhibitors.

Dr. Couch's research was funded by the National Cancer Institute Specialized Program of Research Excellence (SPORE) in Breast Cancer to the Mayo Clinic (P50 CA116201).

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
READ MORE
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination
Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.
READ MORE
Quiz on Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth ...
READ MORE
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.
READ MORE
Breast Biopsy
Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.
READ MORE
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE
Pagets disease of the breast
A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Women and CancerDNA Finger PrintingBreast BiopsyPagets disease of the breastMastitisCancer and HomeopathyUndescended TesticlesBreast Cancer FactsCancer FactsCancer