New Test Helps Reveal Data on Immune Response to Sars-Cov-2 Following Organ Transplantation

‘Chronically ill patients with impaired immune defences have an increased risk of suffering from a severe COVID-19 infection.’

Transplant patients are affected in several ways: in addition to the chronic illness that led to organ failure and subsequent transplantation, transplant patients need to take medications that suppress the defences of their own immune system.explains Nina Babel, who, together with Professor Timm Westhoff, Director of Medical Clinic I at Marien Hospital Herne, led the team, including researchers from the Department of Molecular and Medical Virology at RUB and the Surgical Clinic at Knappschaftskrankenhauses Langendreer.emphasises Timm Westhoff.Immune response despite suppressing drugsWith the help of the test established in the Marien Hospital's immunodiagnostics laboratory, the team demonstrated that transplant patients are very capable of achieving a good immune response despite immunosuppression. In addition to high antibody titres, large quantities of T lymphocytes, which are responsible for killing infected cells, were found in the current case study.The test is of great clinical relevance for transplant patients: the information provided by this goes far beyond a pure antibody test. "The data obtained help us to deal with immunosuppression during the current pandemic," emphasises Timm Westhoff.Source: Eurekalert