New Test Helps Identify COVID-19 Patients at Risk for Severe Illness

‘COVID-19: Scientists found a strong connection between S1 concentrations and ICU admissions.’

The developed by David R. Walt, PhD, at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard University in Boston identifies patients who are likely to need ICU. The test detects and measures blood levels of S1—a protein that is part of the SARS-CoV-2 viral envelope.In 64 COVID-19 patients, researchers evaluated the test's performance. Of these23 study participants had undetectable S1 concentrations23 had low concentrations (6-50 pg/mL), and18 patients had high concentrations (>50 pg/mL)- 77% of the patients with increased S1 concentrations were admitted to the ICU and required intubation within 1 day of presentation at the hospital.- 52% and 30% of patients with low and undetectable concentrations, respectively, required intensive care.said Walt.