New Technology to Develop Universal Vaccines Against COVID-19 and Others

Advertisement

At the heart of every vaccine is an antigen - a small, safe molecule based on part of the pathogen, which triggers the protective immune response.Most vaccine antigens are based on a single pathogen component, such as the spike protein of the COVID SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus or the coat protein of the malaria parasite, which limits their effectiveness and ability to cope with new variants.In this new vaccine design,The antigen designs can then be fed into any vaccine technology platform, including mRNA, DNA, and viral vectors, to create universal future-proof vaccines that should be effective against all current and likely variants.The research team developed this new design by feeding the small amount of existing data about SARS-CoV-2 into their algorithm, which correctly predicted major variants such as Alpha and Delta that would not emerge for another year.Vaccine research is often obsessed with developing new delivery methods, with little innovation in the underlying antigens that drive immunity. Innovations in antigen selection by computation have only just started.Source: Medindia