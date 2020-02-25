medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Technology Takes Radiation Out of Cancer Screening

by Iswarya on  February 25, 2020 at 2:32 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel, economical technology could save lives and money by routinely screening women for breast cancer without exposure to radiation, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the First International Conference of Intelligent Computing and Engineering.
New Technology Takes Radiation Out of Cancer Screening
New Technology Takes Radiation Out of Cancer Screening

"Our top priorities were to make this detection-based modality fast and inexpensive," said Omar Ramahi, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Waterloo. "We have incredibly encouraging results, and we believe that is because of its simplicity."

Show Full Article


A prototype device - the culmination of 15 years of work on the use of microwaves for tumor detection, not imaging - cost less than $5,000 to build.

It consists of a small sensor in an adjustable box about 15 centimeters square that is situated under an opening in a padded examination table.

Patients lie face-down on the table so that one breast at a time is positioned in the box. The sensor emits microwaves that bounce back and are then processed by AI software on a laptop computer.

By comparing the tissue composition of one breast with the other, the system is sensitive enough to detect anomalies less than one centimeter in diameter.

Ramahi said a negative result could quickly rule out cancer, while a positive result would trigger referral for more expensive tests using mammography or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

"If women were screened regularly with this, potential problems would be caught much sooner - in the early stages of cancer," he said. "Our system can complement existing technology, reserving much more expensive options for when they're really needed.

"We need a mixture, a combination of technologies. When our device sent up a red flag, it would mean more investigation was warranted."

In addition to reducing patient wait times and enabling earlier diagnosis, Ramahi said, the device would eliminate radiation exposure, improve patient comfort and work on particularly dense breasts, a problem with mammograms.

It would also save health-care systems enormous amounts of money and, because of its low cost and ease of use, dramatically increase access to screening in the developing world.

Researchers have applied for a patent and started a company, Wave Intelligence Inc. of Waterloo, to commercialize the system and hope to begin trials on patients within six months. Three rounds of preliminary testing included the use of artificial human torsos known as phantoms.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.

Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination

Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They are difficult to treat and are very aggressive.

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and life style changes help in controlling breast cancer.

Acute Radiation Syndrome

Acute radiation syndrome occurs when a person is exposed to a high dose of external penetrating radiation within a short time.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Radiation Hazards

Ionizing radiation can damage living tissue in the human body. It strips away electrons from atoms breaks some chemical bonds.

Radiotherapy

A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

X-Ray

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief Overview of X-Ray  

More News on:

RadiotherapyX-RayCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtRadiation HazardsAcute Radiation SyndromeCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Hunting for Perfect Selfies can Lead to Body Shame, Appearance Anxiety and Depression in Teen Girls

Thumb Fractures / Broken Thumb

Long Life: Olive Oil in Mediterranean Diet may Add More Years to Your Life
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive