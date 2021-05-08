New Technology Provides COVID-19 Related Information

Digital assistant amazon Alexa is updated with the latest COVID-19 related features for Indian users. This can help users to find the nearest Covid-19 testing centers, vaccination centers, and answer queries about vaccination, helpline numbers in each state.
Last year, Alexa shared information about COVID-19 related symptoms and cases in India but now, it can help find the nearest COVID-19 testing center and Covid-19 vaccination centers where vaccines are available.
The information is sourced from CoWIN portal, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website as well as MapmyIndia.
In case of unavailability of the vaccine, Alexa can also set a reminder to check with the skill if the vaccine is available the next day. Skills are like apps for Alexa.
In a separate statement, location technology and digital maps company MapmyIndia said its location APIs would enable real-time data availability on Amazon Alexa. Application program interface or API is a set of functions and procedures for building software.
"By making our Location APIs and hyperlocal content available on Amazon Alexa, we are not just offering our services but also assisting the Indian public, by providing hyperlocal search on Alexa, whether they are at home or on the go," Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director of MapmyIndia, said.
Amazon has also partnered with several NGOs such as Akshaya Patra, Give India and Goonj to make the process of donations easier.
Source: Medindia
