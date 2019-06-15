medindia

New Technology Helps Detect E.coli in Minutes

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 15, 2019 at 11:29 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New technology developed by University of Warwick scientists helps detect bioelectrical signals from bacteria that can be used to rapidly determine if they are alive or dead.
New Technology Helps Detect E.coli in Minutes
New Technology Helps Detect E.coli in Minutes

Testing clinical samples or commercial products for bacterial contamination typically takes days. During this time, they can cause significant damage; many infections can become life threatening very quickly if not identified and treated with appropriate antibiotics.

For example, 8% of people with severe blood infection sepsis will die for every hour of delay in proper treatment. More routine problems like urinary tract infections are difficult to diagnose and some people cannot get a clear answer about their symptoms due to difficulties with detecting low-level infections. Studies have found 20-30% of urinary tract infections are missed by dipstick tests used for detecting bacteria in the urine.

Scientists at the University of Warwick have discovered that healthy bacteria cells and cells inhibited by antibiotics or UV light showed completely different electric reactions.

They made this discovery by combining biological experiments, engineering and mathematical modelling. Published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA (PNAS), these findings could lead to the development of medical devices which can rapidly detect live bacterial cells, evaluate the effects of antibiotics on growing bacteria colonies, or which could identify different types of bacteria and reveal antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The researchers have an ambitious plan to deliver the technology to market to maximise social good and have founded a start-up company Cytecom to commercialise the idea. The company has been awarded a grant from Innovate UK, the national innovation funding agency. This governmental support accelerates the process and the devices will be available to researchers and businesses in the very near future.

Dr Munehiro Asally, Assistant Professor at the University of Warwick comments:

"It is such an exciting time to work on bio-electricity of bacterial cells. This work demonstrates that bacterial electricity can lead to societally important technology, while at the same time gaining fundamental insights into our basic understanding of cells. The tool we developed can offer more opportunities by allowing experiments which were not possible to perform before."

Dr James Stratford, from the School of Life Sciences and Warwick spinout company Cytecom comments:

"The system we have created can produce results which are similar to the plate counts used in medical and industrial testing but about 20x faster. This could save many people's lives and also benefit the economy by detecting contamination in manufacturing processes."

Dr Yoshikatsu Hayashi, from the University of Reading, comments:

"Using the widely used mathematical model in Neuroscience, we revealed a common mechanism of excitable cells, neuron and bacteria cells, and the extended neuronal model could explain two distinct electric reactions of healthy and unhealthy bacteria cells. Surprisingly, a single parameter representing the degree of non-equilibrium across the membrane was sufficient to explain the distinct responses of the cells. This is an important step towards understanding the origin of electrical signalling."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

New Kit to Detect E.coli Contamination in Food Made

The E.coli detection kit can detect the bacteria in the food fast, this method might prove to be very effective as it is not only faster but less expensive and it's easy to use

Lettuce E.Coli Outbreak: 5 Dead in US

E.coli outbreak in the US involving romaine lettuce raises the death toll to five and about 197 illness cases in 35 states have been recorded.

Director of Food and Nutrition Shares Tips on How to Fight E.coli

Food and nutrition director shares few tips on how to battle against E.coli outbreak.

E. coli Infection / Escherichia coli Infection

E. coli is a type of gram negative bacteria that lives in the gastrointestinal tract of people and animals. Some E. coli bacteria strains in contaminated food and water can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections and abdominal cramps.

More News on:

E. coli Infection / Escherichia coli Infection 

What's New on Medindia

Nail Biting

Excess Body Fat and Weight Cause Heart Disease

Flexitarian Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive