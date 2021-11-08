New Technology for Personalized Antibiotic Therapy

‘A new sensor provides quick test to measure antibiotic resistance.’

As existing AST practices are expensive and can take up to 48 hours to process results, it can delay the treatments patients receive, which can lead to further medical complications or even fatalities.The new sensor will differentiate bacterial growth variations before any visible cues are evident. Therefore, the dosage or type of antibiotics can be fine-tuned to combat the specific bacterial infection. This research has been published inIn the next phase of development, researchers aim to integrate artificial intelligence algorithms with this sensing device to develop smart sensors, which would be a big leap towards personalized antibiotic therapy.The more quality tools like microwave sensing technology can help health-care practitioners to combat bacteria and viruses at their disposal.Source: Medindia