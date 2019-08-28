medindia

New Technique to Isolate Placental Cells for Non-invasive Genetic Testing Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 28, 2019 at 3:15 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A simple method for isolating placental cells from cervical swabs has been developed by Brown University researchers. The technique, described in the journal Scientific Reports, could aid in developing less invasive ways of diagnosing genetic disorders in developing fetuses.
New Technique to Isolate Placental Cells for Non-invasive Genetic Testing Developed
New Technique to Isolate Placental Cells for Non-invasive Genetic Testing Developed

The technique isolates trophoblast cells -- placental cells that carry the complete fetal genome -- by taking advantage of their tendency to settle to the bottom of microwell plates. The researchers lay out a procedure for optimally isolating the cells, enabling them to be picked individually from the plate.

Show Full Article


"This is the first study to use cell settling for enriching trophoblast cells from a heterogeneous cervical cell population," the researchers write. "Ultimately, we provide a technique that is quick, inexpensive, minimizes cell loss, and results in retrieval of individual trophoblast cells." The work was led by the lab of Anubhav Tripathi, a biomedical engineering lab at Brown that specializes in lab-on-a-chip diagnostics -- in collaboration with the Shukla Lab for Designer Biomaterials at Brown's School of Engineering, led by Anita Shukla, and with PerkinElmer, Inc.

Currently, the only way to diagnose genetic disorders in developing fetuses is by retrieving trophoblasts through amniocentesis or chorionic villus sampling, both invasive procedures that carry a small risk of miscarriage. Blood tests that look for fetal genetic material in the mother's bloodstream can be useful screening tools, but they can't be used for definitive diagnosis. And screening is limited to whatever genetic material happens to turn up in the blood, which limits the range of disorders that can be screened.

Trophoblasts are known to be present in the cervical canal in the early stages of pregnancy, but the quantities are small, and isolating those cells from cervical cells and mucus is difficult. For this new study, a team of researchers led by Christina Bailey-Hytholt, a Ph.D. candidate in biomedical engineering at Brown, wanted to see if there were any physical characteristics of trophoblasts that might help in isolating them from cervical cells and other material.

Those characteristics suggested that they may settle more quickly than cervical cells when cell mixtures are placed on microwell plates.

Using polystyrene plates, the researchers found that the trophoblasts did indeed settle more quickly than cervical cells. The study showed that the maximum separation of cell types was achieved around four minutes after the cells were put on the plate. At that point, the cervical cells and mucus on top of the cells could be removed, leaving a large concentration of trophoblasts behind. The technique increased the proportion of trophoblasts in samples by 700%, enabling individual trophoblasts to be picked out for genetic testing.

No specialized equipment beyond what any diagnostic lab would already have is required to perform the technique, the researchers say. And takes only a few minutes to produce the cells necessary for genetic testing.

"There is a large need for biomedical engineering techniques toward advancing prenatal and women's health," Bailey-Hytholt said. "Our work is a step toward more non-invasive prenatal testing options."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either inherited disorders or developmental defects in vital organs such as heart. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment of these are key to overall improved ...

Quiz on Genetic Disorders

genetic mutations and these mutations may be small, affecting just one gene or affecting entire chromosomes. Such mutations may develop spontaneously or they may be inherited from either parent. The consequences of such genetic disorders can vary ...

Genetic Testing Prompts Behavior Changes in People at Risk for Melanoma

Genetic testing may help individuals with a strong family history of melanoma (skin cancer) adopt risk-reducing behavior better, finds a new study.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Paternity Testing - Whose Baby Is It Anyway?

Paternity testing involves DNA studies that are carried out under certain circumstances to establish the paternity of a child.

Polymerase Chain Reaction

PCR is a thermocycler that can amplify DNA or RNA and is used to identify infections, cancers and for genetic, forensic and evolutionary studies.

Seckel Syndrome

Seckel syndrome is a rare genetic disorder characterized by an abnormally small head, birdlike facial features, mental retardation, and blood malignancies.

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Genetics and Stem Cells Genetic Testing of Diseases Paternity Testing - Whose Baby Is It Anyway? Christianson Syndrome Seckel Syndrome Polymerase Chain Reaction Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

MasSpec Pen can Detect Cancer during Surgery Accurately

Home Remedies for Skin Pigmentation

Smartphone Enables Detection of Norovirus: Here's How

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive