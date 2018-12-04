medindia
New Technique Helps Detect Prostate Cancers Not Identified by MRI

by Hannah Joy on  April 12, 2018 at 9:20 AM
Prostate cancers are usually not detected by Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). However, a novel test called contrast-enhanced subharmonic imaging (SHI) can now help identify prostate cancer, reveals a new study.
New Technique Helps Detect Prostate Cancers Not Identified by MRI

SHI is a new technique for imaging of microbubble ultrasound contrast agents with improved suppression of background tissues.

The study was presented by Venkata Masarapu of Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University at the ARRS 2018 Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

The study was conducted to evaluate contrast enhanced SHI of the prostate for detection of prostate cancer.

Among the study group of 28 patients, contrast enhancement was clearly observed with color and power Doppler imaging, as well as with both harmonic imaging (HI) and SHI techniques in all subjects.

SHI provided improved contrast signal and tissue suppression relative to conventional HI.

Areas of increased vascularity were best delineated with maximum-intensity projection SHI, which allowed visualization of microvascular architecture.

This first in vivo application of contrast-enhanced SHI demonstrated contrast enhancement in the prostate of every study patient, with focal areas of contrast enhancement corresponding to sites of cancer in 18 percent of targeted biopsies, including five patients whose cancer was not identified by MRI.

The results indicate that SHI provides improved conspicuity of microbubble contrast enhancement and may improve the performance of contrast-enhanced ultrasound for detection of prostate cancer.



Source: Eurekalert

More News on:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Prostate Cancer Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] Hearing Loss Medical Management of Prostate Cancer Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging 

