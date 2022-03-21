About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Targets for Treating Parkinson's Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on March 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM
Font : A-A+

New Targets for Treating Parkinson's Discovered

A type of immune cell in Parkinson's disease patients was found to have a particular gene signature. The finding may open the door to new treatments and diagnostics for the debilitating condition.

Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) in California found that people with Parkinson's disease have a clear "genetic signature" of the disease in their memory T cells. These genes appear responsible for targeting alpha-synuclein and potentially causing ongoing inflammation in cases of Parkinson's.

Advertisement


The new study, published in the journal npj Parkinson's Disease, offers a way to stop these T cells in their tracks.

"Identifying these genes will make it possible to see which patients have T cells that respond to alpha-synuclein and which do not," Professor Cecilia Lindestam Arlehamn, of La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), said.
Advertisement

Parkinson's progresses as dopamine-producing neurons in the brain die. Unfortunately, scientists have been unable to pinpoint what causes this cell death - though they do have a clue: The doomed neurons contain clumps of a damaged protein called alpha-synuclein.

The researchers suggest these clumps may be the kiss of death for dopamine-producing neurons. Self-reactive T cells can damage the body's own cells, including neurons. In fact, self-reactive T cells are the culprits behind many autoimmune diseases.

"Now that we can see what these T cells are doing, we think intervening with antibody therapies could have an impact on the disease progression, especially early on," added LJI Professor Alessandro Sette, from the Institute's Center for Autoimmunity and Inflammation.

One important gene expressed that the scientists found in blood samples was T cells is LRRK2. This gene is associated with the genetic, or familial, type of Parkinson's disease. Neurons in many people with Parkinson's express LRRK2, but the new study is the first to show this gene expressed in T cells.

But many of the genes expressed in these T cells were completely unexpected and not previously linked to Parkinson's disease. "This finding suggests we found novel targets for potential therapeutics," Sette said.

Going forward, Arlehamn and her collaborators plan to study post-mortem brain samples. This work will confirm whether the same self-reactive T cells found in blood also target neurons in people with Parkinson's.

The team also wants to look for other targets, called antigens, that might be recognised by T cells in individuals with Parkinson's disease.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — 'We Decide'
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — 'We Decide'
World Oral Health Day 2022 —
World Oral Health Day 2022 — "Be Proud of Your Mouth"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease
Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease
Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays ....
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Quiz on Parkinson’s Disease
Quiz on Parkinson’s Disease
Parkinson's disease is a disease of the central nervous system. Here's an interesting quiz to find ....
Pea Compound Shows Promise in Parkinson's Disease Treatment
Pea Compound Shows Promise in Parkinson's Disease Treatment
A key compound derived from the dried root of a pea-family plant may provide hope in relieving ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)