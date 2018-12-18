medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

New Target for Treating Allergic Asthma

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 18, 2018 at 5:05 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The role of the interleukin-6 molecule in the development of allergic asthma has been identified by the Russian Scientists, which can become a new target for the treatment of the disease. The findings of the research are published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.
New Target for Treating Allergic Asthma
New Target for Treating Allergic Asthma

About 300 million people worldwide suffer from asthma, one of the most common chronic lung diseases in developed countries. Asthma is considered to be caused by an inadequate response of the immune system to allergens: pollen of trees, herbs, mold fungi, fur of cats and dogs or dust mites. This leads to chronic inflammation, bronchi narrowing and respiratory failure. The task of immune scientists is to figure out which internal signals and which cell types direct this immune response in asthma. Understanding the "molecular language" of cell communication, based on cytokines may help to control the immune response by blocking "inadequate" signals and "switching" the course of the disease from severe to lighter.

Clinical studies of sputum samples from patients with bronchial asthma show a high content of interleukin-6, one of the key indicators of inflammatory processes in the body. Therefore, scientists from the laboratory of the molecular mechanisms of immunity of Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology in Moscow wondered which immune cells produce it and how its blockage will affect the course of the disease.

"One of the directions in the study of the" language "of cytokines consists in correlating their" useful "and" disease-causing "signals with specific types of producer cells. This paradigm has been formed over the last 10-15 years while studying another molecule, the tumor necrosis factor", says Sergey Nedospasov. "For example, in rheumatoid arthritis, tumor necrosis factor molecules from macrophages trigger inflammation, while molecules produced by lymphocytes, on the contrary, can suppress them. We assumed that similar patterns can be found for interleukin-6."

Experiments were performed on unique genetically modified mice in which the interleukin-6 production was turned off in a specific type of immune cells: dendritic cells (representing alien objects to T-lymphocytes) or macrophages (cells that absorb alien objects). To induce asthma, mice were injected with dust mite extract. This allergen, is most often responsible for asthma in humans.

"Just like humans, a mouse has regular contact with dust and dust mites living in it. So this can lead to irritation of the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract and activation of specialized cells of the immune system, T-helper cells of the second type. They help fight allergies and attract inflammatory immune cells to the affected tissues: eosinophils, B cells and basophils, "explains Ekaterina Gubernatorova, the first author of the article, junior researcher of the Institute of Immunology. "However, in addition to the epithelium, there are more" legible "sensors of foreign molecules in the lung tissues -- macrophages and dendritic cells. By submitting various cytokine signals to their "neighbors," they control the strength and quality of the immune response, and interleukin-6 is undoubtedly an important "word" in the instructions from them."

The scientists proved that interleukin-6 from macrophages helps to form the most common response of T-helper cells of the second type. The main role in this response is played by eosinophil cells, one of the white blood cells, or leukocytes. Interleukin-6, produced by dendritic cells, is involved in more severe asthma subtype, mediated by T-helper cells of the seventeenth type, which are capable of attracting neutrophils into lungs. Neutrophils are the most abundant type of white blood cells, and in severe asthma they support long-term, non-healing inflammation in the lungs. That is why for such a subtype of the disease so far there is no effective treatment. Thus, interleukin-6 in the future may be a new target for the treatment of asthma, especially for a subtype associated with the neutrophils accumulation in the airways.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Tests for Asthma

Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.

Air Conditioner Health Hazards

This section gives a brief introduction about what air conditioner health hazard means and what kind of people get affected by it, and what causes them.

Allergy

An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic reactions are pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, food, insect stings and medicines.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

Wheezing

Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.

More News on:

Childhood Asthma Allergy Asthma Dealing with Pollen Allergy Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing Churg-Strauss Syndrome Tests for Asthma Stay Well This Winter 

What's New on Medindia

Brow Lift Cosmetic Surgery

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Quail Eggs and its Amazing Health Benefits
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive