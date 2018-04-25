medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Target for Immunotherapy for Solid Tumors Identified

by Hannah Joy on  April 25, 2018 at 4:12 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new target that has the potential to help T cells or white blood cells infiltrate certain solid tumors has been identified, reveals a new study by the University of Cincinnati (UC).
New Target for Immunotherapy for Solid Tumors Identified
New Target for Immunotherapy for Solid Tumors Identified

This study, being published in the online edition of the journal Science Signaling, showed that by targeting a certain potassium channel--KCa3.1--the CD8+ T cell migration in patient samples was restored, meaning that they could potentially be more effective in moving in on the tumor and attacking it. CD8+ cells are a type of T cell capable of killing cancer cells.

"Reduced potassium channel activity curbs T cell movement within the tumor," says Laura Conforti, PhD, professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the UC College of Medicine, a researcher within the Cincinnati Cancer Center and UC Cancer Institute and corresponding author on the study.

"T cell infiltration in solid tumors is limited by multiple factors found within the tumor's microenvironment, including adenosine, an immunosuppressive substance accumulating in high amounts in solid tumors."

Conforti and her team, led by Ameet Chimote, PhD, a research associate in the Department of Internal Medicine, analyzed the migration of CD8+ T cells in a 3-D experimental model system that allows the reproduction of some features of the tumor microenvironment and found that when adenosine was present, it inhibited the movement of T cells from cancer patients more than T cells from healthy donors.

"The increased sensitivity of patient CD8+ T cells to adenosine correlated with reduced KCa3.1 channel activity, but not with adenosine receptor expression or signaling," she says.

"Treatment with a substance that restores the KCa3.1 channel activity corrects patient CD8+ T cell migration in the presence of adenosine, suggesting that potassium channel activators may help enhance T cell infiltration of adenosine-rich solid tumors, providing another therapy option.

"This finding could lead to the development of new therapeutic agents to use in combination with approved immunomodulators for the treatment of solid tumors, as they may improve their efficacy."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

FDA Approves Immunotherapy Drug Combination of Ipilimumab, Nivolumab to Treat Kidney Cancer

FDA Approves Immunotherapy Drug Combination of Ipilimumab, Nivolumab to Treat Kidney Cancer

A combination of two immunotherapy drugs, ipilimumab and nivolumab has been approved by FDA to improve treatment of metastatic kidney cancer. Clinical trials showed higher response rate and improved survival in kidney cancer patients.

Nanodisc Based Delivery of Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs

Nanodisc Based Delivery of Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs

Novel platform for chemo-immunotherapy eliminated colon cancer in 85 percent of treated mice

Immunotherapy More Effective and Long Lasting If T Cell 'memory' is Boosted

Immunotherapy More Effective and Long Lasting If T Cell 'memory' is Boosted

New study provides insight into memory T cell formation and disease relapse in cancer immunotherapy.

Positive Results Shown by Phase III Immunotherapy Trial for Migraine

Positive Results Shown by Phase III Immunotherapy Trial for Migraine

An antibody therapy against a key inflammatory molecule involved in migraines reduces the number of headaches that chronic migraine patients experience per month.

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.

More News on:

Immunisation Dealing with Pollen Allergy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 Are Steroids Bad For You?

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, ...

 Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio placenta is a serious but rare complication of pregnancy where a separation of placenta ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...