New Target for Group a Streptococcus Vaccine Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 2, 2019 at 11:19 PM Research News
Genes that conferred Group A Streptococcus resistance by bombarding the bacteria with two antimicrobials: zinc ions and human group IIA secreted phospholipase A2 have been discovered by scientists.
Most people think of "strep throat" as a relatively benign infection cured by a round of antibiotics and a few days of rest.

With the specter of increased resistance to antibiotics, the scientific community is feeling pressure to find new ways to treat bacteria like Group A Streptococcus. And it appears that an international group of scientists has gained some insight into this microbial enemy -- and hope of a vaccine.

Group A Streptococcus has a thick cell wall that protects it from environmental hazards, including attacks from our own immune system. This bacterium is remarkably resistant to the human antimicrobial protection mechanisms for reasons that are not well understood.

The group of investigators -- led by Natalia Korotkova of the University of Kentucky and Nina Van Sorge of Utrecht University -- wondered: was there any "weak point" in the bacterial cell wall that could be exploited?

They found that both assays identified the same culprit: the gacH gene.

The team of more than a dozen scientists from five countries, each with a discrete expertise, further deciphered the function of this gene using a variety of biochemical, analytical and structural methods, determining that it enables Group A Streptococcus to reinforce its resistance to attack by our defense systems by modifying cell wall glycopolymers with glycerol phosphate.

"This previously unrecognized Streptococcus cell wall modification impacts host-pathogen interactions and might therefore be a very attractive target for vaccine design, especially since the gacH gene is widely distributed in the genomes of Group A Streptococcus and related bacteria," Korotkova said.

State-of-the-art NMR methods and mass-spectrometry analyses enabled the identification of this modification.

"This glycerol phosphate modification had gone unnoticed for decades due to loss during preparation steps," she said.

Because the Strep A bacteria is ranked among the top ten causes of mortality from infectious diseases in the world, the potential impact of a vaccine is considerable, particularly where resources and access to healthcare are limited.

"We need additional studies to demonstrate that this glycerol phosphate-modified glycopolymer can be included as a component of a safe and effective Group A Streptococcus vaccine" Korotkova said. "

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Strep Throat

Strep Throat is a bacterial infection caused by Group A beta hemolytic streptococci. It affects most commonly infants and elderly people but adults and older children can also be affected.

Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD)

Rheumatic heart disease is a sequelae of rheumatic fever that affects heart valves. Rheumatic fever occurs after an episode of strep throat or sore throat due to group A beta hemolytic streptococci.

Researchers Develop New Strep Throat Risk Score

A paper in the Annals of Internal Medicine says that a new risk measure called a "home score" could save a patient with symptoms of strep throat a trip to the doctor.

Toxic Shock Syndrome

Toxic shock syndrome is a rare life-threatening medical condition caused by bacterial infections.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Erysipelas

Erysipelas is a superficial skin infection mainly caused by group A streptococci, marked by redness, swelling, pain over the affected area with fever, and chills.

Rheumatic Fever

Rheumatic fever is an inflammatory disease that may develop after an infection with group A Streptococcus bacteria.

Scarlet Fever

Scarlet fever may follow throat infection caused by bacteria Streptococcus pyogenes or group A streptococci. Scarlet rashes key Scarlet fever symptom occurs when bacteria release toxins into blood.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

