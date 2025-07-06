New Target for Chronic Inflammation Discovered

Chronic inflammation is a long-lasting immune response that can damage tissues and contribute to diseases like arthritis and cancer.



Chronic inflammation happens when the immune system remains overactive for extended periods, continuously deploying immune cells to sites of perceived damage or threat. This prolonged response contributes to the development of serious health conditions such as arthritis, cancer, and autoimmune diseases—many of which are becoming increasingly common. ( )In a new breakthrough, researchers at Mass General Brigham have identified aTheir findings suggest that targeting WSTF could help shut down long-term inflammatory responses without disrupting the body's ability to mount a quick, effective defense against infections or injuries. The study’s results were published incause a great deal of suffering and death, but we still have much to learn about what drives chronic inflammation and how to treat it,” said senior author Zhixun Dou, PhD, of the Center for Regenerative Medicine and Krantz Family Center for Cancer Research at Massachusetts General Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. “Our findings help us separateas well as identify a new target for stopping chronic inflammation that results from aging and disease.”Using chronically inflamed human cells, the researchers found that WSTF interacts with other proteins inside cell nuclei, which prompts its excretion and degradation. Since WSTF is responsible for concealing pro-inflammatory genes, this nucleus-eviction reveals those genes and, in turn, amplifies inflammation.Using these findings, the researchers designed aThe researchers went further to examine tissue samples from patients with MASH or osteoarthritis. They found that WSTF is lost in the livers of patients with MASH, but not in the livers of healthy donors.Using cells from the knees of osteoarthritis patients undergoing joint replacement surgery, they showed that WSTF-restoring therapeutic reduces chronic inflammation from the inflamed knee cells. These findings highlight the potential of developing new treatments targeting WSTF to combat chronic inflammatory diseases.Further research is needed to validate the therapeutic potential of WSTF restoration in broader settings and to develop specific strategies to target WSTF. Additionally, the findings suggest other similar proteins may be involved in chronic inflammation, opening a promising new avenue for studying and treating inflammation in the future.Source-Eurekalert