medindia

New T-cells can Kill Several Types of Cancers Without Touching Healthy Cells

by Iswarya on  January 22, 2020 at 10:09 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Remarkable new T-cell can kill several types of cancers without touching healthy cells, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Immunology.
New T-cells can Kill Several Types of Cancers Without Touching Healthy Cells
New T-cells can Kill Several Types of Cancers Without Touching Healthy Cells

These T-cells were shown, in the lab, to kill lung, skin, blood, colon, breast, bone, prostate, ovarian, kidney, and cervical cancer cells while ignoring healthy cells.

Show Full Article


T-cell therapies for cancer - where immune cells are removed, modified, and returned to the patient's blood to seek and destroy cancer cells - are the latest paradigm in cancer treatments.

The most widely-used therapy, known as CAR-T, is personalized to each patient but targets only a few types of cancers and has not been successful for solid tumors.

According to researchers, it was "highly unusual" to find a TCR with such broad cancer specificity, and this raised the prospect of "universal" cancer therapy.

"We hope this new TCR may provide us with a different route to target and destroy a wide range of cancers in all individuals," said Professor Andrew Sewell, lead author on the study and an expert in T-cells from Cardiff University's School of Medicine.

This TCR recognizes a molecule present on the surface of a wide range of cancer cells as well as in many of the body's normal cells but, remarkably, is able to distinguish between healthy cells and cancerous ones, killing only the latter.

The study describes a unique TCR that can recognize many types of cancer via a single HLA-like molecule called MR1.

Unlike HLA, MR1 does not vary in the human population - meaning it is a hugely attractive new target for immunotherapies.

The researchers said it offers "exciting opportunities for pan-cancer, pan-population" immunotherapies not previously thought possible.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment

Proton therapy is a form of radiotherapy for cancer treatment which uses a proton beam that is targeted precisely on the tumor cells, destroying them with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Proton therapy can treat various types of ...

Cancer Treatments With No Severe Side Effects - A Future Reality

Cancer treating drugs activated by infrared light kills the cancer cells at their target level shows no side effects with minimum or no harm to the healthy tissues.

Colon Cancer Treatment: New Drug Combined With Doxorubicin Could be the Way to Go

Combining a new cancer drug along with doxorubicin shows promise in the treatment of colon cancer.

Blood Cancer Treatment Outcome Depends on Genetic Make Up of Proteins

The genetic make-up can impact the activity of the immune system and the body's ability to fight cancer.

CAR T-Cell Therapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient’s T-lymphocytes are genetically altered to target cancer cells within the patient’s body.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

More News on:

Healthy Gifting Ideas for DiwaliCAR T-Cell Therapy
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Abdominal Obesity Could Up Risk of Recurrent Heart Attacks

Allergy Eye Drops - Types & How to Use

Chinese Green Tea
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive