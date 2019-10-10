medindia

New System to Keep Brain Tissue Alive for Weeks on an Artificial Membrane Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 10, 2019 at 12:23 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new system for keeping tissue viable for long-term study once transferred from an animal to a culture medium has been developed by researchers at the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research in Japan. The new system uses a microfluidic device that can keep tissue from both drying out and from drowning in fluid.
New System to Keep Brain Tissue Alive for Weeks on an Artificial Membrane Discovered
New System to Keep Brain Tissue Alive for Weeks on an Artificial Membrane Discovered

Experimenting on tissues in culture can facilitate drug discovery because researchers can systematically manipulate the tissue and test different drugs or drug combinations. However, when studying a whole system in which many cells must interact with each other, it has proven difficult to keep the tissue "alive" for more than a few days. Tissue dries out quickly and dies unless it is put into a wet culture medium with appropriate nutrients. On the other hand, immersing complex tissue in fluid can damage the tissue because it does not allow the normal transfer of gases between them.

Show Full Article


To solve this problem, the RIKEN scientists developed a microfluidic device using polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), the material often used as a defoamer in over-the-counter drugs. The device has a semi-permeable channel surrounded by an artificial membrane and solid PDMS walls. Rather than constantly being immersed in fluid, the tissue benefited from having the culture medium circulate within the microchannel and pass through the permeable membrane, which allowed proper gas exchange. This sounds simple, but finding the optimal settings proved challenging. As first author Nobutoshi Ota notes, "Controlling the medium flow was difficult because the microchannel that formed between the PDMS walls and the porous membrane was unusual. However, we had success after trial and error modifications to the porous membrane and adjustments of the inlet/outlet flow rates."

The team tested the device using tissue from the mouse suprachiasmatic nucleus, a complex part of the brain that governs circadian rhythms. The mice themselves were knock-in mice in which circadian rhythm activity in the brain was linked to the production of a highly fluorescent protein. By measuring the level of bioluminescence coming from the brain tissue, they were able to see that tissue kept alive by their system stayed active and functional for over 25 days with nice circadian activity. In contrast, neural activity in tissue kept in a conventional culture decreased by 6% after only 10 hours.

This new method will have several benefits. In the short-term, it will be useful in observing biological development and testing how tissues respond to drugs. The long-term benefits are also clear. "This method can be used for more than explanted tissues from animals," says Ota. "It will also improve research into organogenesis through long-term culturing and observation which is necessary for growing tissue and organs."

Indeed, the team is currently planning long-term experiments using their system to observe the formation of blood vessels and the movements of cells during organoid formation. This study was published in the journal Analytical Sciences.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

High fever in kids can cause convulsions and are called febrile fits that do not include the seizures that occur as a result of brain infection.

Quiz on Brain Tumor

Brain tumor is a group of cells with abnormal growth in the brain. A primary brain tumor indicates the tumor that starts in the brain. A secondary tumor originates elsewhere in the body and then spreads to the ...

Brilliant Human Brain - Animation

The most amazing and complex organ in the entire universe, the human brain continues to remain an enigma.

Brain Facts

The brain is the most amazing and complex organ in this universe and has billions of nerve cells called as neurons. Medindia brings to you the top brain facts.

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAnal WartsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Neck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

South Beach Diet

World Mental Health Day: Focus on Suicide Prevention

Numbness and Tingling
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive