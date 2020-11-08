New System for Predicting Risk of Deadly Disease in Premature Infants

‘The machine learning algorithm analysis microbiome samples from an infant and tries to guess from its contents whether the infant is affected with necrotizing enterocolitis or NEC. Predicting NEC before the baby becomes sick, will help in early intervention by stopping feeds, starting IV fluids, and antibiotics to prevent long-term disability or death.’

said the study's co-author, Ansaf Salleb-Aouissi, a senior lecturer in discipline from the computer science department at Columbia Engineering and a specialist in artificial intelligence and its applications to medical informatics.said the study's lead author, Thomas A. Hooven, who began his collaboration with Salleb-Aouissi when he was an assistant professor of pediatrics in the Division of Neonatology-Perinatology at Columbia University Medical Center. He is now assistant professor of pediatrics in the Division of Newborn Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.Currently, there is no tool to predict which preterm babies will get the disease, and often NEC is not recognized until it is too late to effectively intervene. NEC is the most common intestinal emergency among preterm infants. It is characterized by rapidly progressive intestinal necrosis, bacteremia, acidosis, and high rates of morbidity and mortality.Causes of NEC are not well-understood, but several studies have focused on shifts in the intestinal microbiome, the bacteria in the intestine whose composition can be determined from DNA sequencing from small stool samples. The researchers hypothesized that a machine learning approach to modeling clinical, demographic, and microbiome data from preterm patients might allow discrimination of patients at high risk for NEC long before clinical disease onset, which would permit early intervention and mitigation of serious complications.Hooven, Salleb-Aouissi, and Lin used data from a 2016 NIH clinical study of premature infants whose stool was collected in several American neonatal ICUs between 2009 and 2013. The team examined 2,895 stool samples from 161 preterm infants, 45 of whom developed NEC. Given the complexity of the microbiome data, the researchers performed several data pre-processing steps to reduce its dimensionality, and to address the compositionally and hierarchical nature of this data to harness it to machine learning.said Salleb-Aouissi.The team evaluated several machine learning methods to determine the best strategy for predicting NEC from microbiome data. They found optimal performance from a gated attention-based multiple instance learning (MIL) approach.Since human microbiomes are subject to change, the MIL methods address the sequential aspect of the problem. For example, in the first 20 days after an infant is born, the infant's microbiome goes through a drastic change. Many studies have shown that infants with a higher diversity of microbiome typically are healthier.said Adam (Yun Chao) Lin, a computer science MS student and co-author of the study whose work on this project prompted him to now pursue a PhD.Instead of viewing microbiome samples from an infant as independent, the team represented each patient as a collection of samples and applied attention mechanisms to learning the complex relationships among the samples. The machine learning algorithm "looks" at each bag and tries to guess from its contents whether or not the baby is affected.In repeated trials, the ability of the model to distinguish affected from non-affected infants had a good balance of sensitivity and specificity.Salleb-Aouissi noted.The researchers are now developing a noninvasive standalone testing platform for accurate identification of infants at high risk for NEC before clinical onset, to prevent the worst outcomes. Once the platform is ready, they will conduct a randomized clinical trial to validate their technique's predictions in a real-time neonatal ICU cohort.said Hooven.Source: Eurekalert