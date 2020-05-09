by Colleen Fleiss on  September 5, 2020 at 11:14 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New System Allows Kidney Patients to Begin Dialysis Sooner
A new system namely, the Ellipsys Vascular Access System was found to reduce the time before the kidney failure patients can start lifesaving dialysis treatments, stated a new study led by interventional radiologist Jeffrey Hull, M.D., of Richmond Vascular Center. The findings of the study are published in a recent issue of the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology (JVIR).

The new finding was found to have a key impact on the safety of the patient and healthcare costs by decreasing the need for other dialysis procedures that are linked to increased rate of complications.

Empowering Better Health

Arteriovenous fistula (AVF) is the preferred type of vascular access for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) who require hemodialysis. Till now, surgery was the only method to create an AVF, which subjected the patients to longer recovery times and delayed dialysis. The new system Ellipsys System developed by Dr. Hull can be used as a non-surgical alternative to overcome the delayed dialysis issue. The new technology uses a small needle puncture and catheter to create an endovascular AVF (endoAVF).


This is the first U.S.-based study to evaluate the application of best practices for early maturation. Ellipsys cleared by the FDA in 2018 for patients with end-stage kidney disease is the first innovation in AVF creation in over 50 years.

The best practices include performing balloon angioplasty during the creation of fistula to improve blood flow, complete maturation after just four weeks.

The protocol was also found to lower the number of secondary maturation procedures required to prepare the fistula for dialysis and reduce thrombosis rate. Thrombosis is one of the common complication with fistula creation.

At the Richmond Vascular Center, for 123 patients researchers evaluated patient selection and best practices for preparing ("maturing") Ellipsys fistulas for dialysis.

The study results revealed that Ellipsys System along with early maturation procedures decreased the average time from fistula creation to dialysis to just 66 days, down from 100 days in the initial U.S. Pivotal Trial. The time to dialysis with surgical fistulas averages 135 days, reported literature.

Study has revealed that 92 percent of Ellipsys fistulas are still functional after two years. Patients were reported high levels of satisfaction with the procedure.

"Catheters are a less than optimal choice for dialysis access and the goal is to always get them out as soon as possible to avoid serious complications," said Dr. Hull. "With Ellipsys, we have the unique ability to create fistulas in the office during the patient's initial visit, thus avoiding surgery at the hospital and reducing physician visits. This enables us to streamline the dialysis timeline and reduce patients' total catheter contact by a significant amount--sometimes by as much as four months. This will have a tremendous impact on quality of life for patients."

"The ability to create a fistula with a minimally invasive procedure in an outpatient setting preserves limited hospital resources and lowers the risk of exposure for kidney patients, who already have a higher risk of developing complications with the virus," said Litchfield. "Ellipsys enables physicians to safely create dialysis access, even in the midst of a pandemic, which will make it easier for these vulnerable patients to get the lifesaving dialysis treatments they need."

It transforms a complex surgery into a minimally invasive procedure that can be performed in a hospital outpatient setting, ambulatory surgery center or a physician office. Since 2015, more than 2,000 patients worldwide have had the Ellipsys procedure.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Dialysis
Dialysis is an artificial process for removing excess water and waste from the blood. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the types of dialysis.
READ MORE
Quiz on Dialysis
Dialysis is a common procedure performed in patients with kidney failure, especially those who are awaiting kidney transplantation. Test your knowledge on dialysis by taking this ...
READ MORE
Community Hemodialysis Benefits Kidney Failure Patients
New study presented at ASN Kidney week 2019 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, concluded that community house hemodialysis benefits kidney Failure patients.
READ MORE
Working 6 Months Prior to Hemodialysis is Associated with a Better Survival
Working in the last six months prior to hemodialysis is associated with significant improvement of survival and quality of life in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Acute Renal Failure
Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.
READ MORE
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.
READ MORE
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.
READ MORE
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Acute Renal FailureDialysisUrinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary TractRenal Tubular Acidosis