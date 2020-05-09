New System Allows Kidney Patients to Begin Dialysis Sooner

‘Ellipsys Vascular Access System helps reduce dialysis time in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD).’

This is the first U.S.-based study to evaluate the application of best practices for early maturation. Ellipsys cleared by the FDA in 2018 for patients with end-stage kidney disease is the first innovation in AVF creation in over 50 years.The best practices include performing balloon angioplasty during the creation of fistula to improve blood flow, complete maturation after just four weeks.The protocol was also found to lower the number of secondary maturation procedures required to prepare the fistula for dialysis and reduce thrombosis rate. Thrombosis is one of the common complication with fistula creation.At the Richmond Vascular Center, for 123 patients researchers evaluated patient selection and best practices for preparing ("maturing") Ellipsys fistulas for dialysis.The study results revealed that Ellipsys System along with early maturation procedures decreased the average time from fistula creation to dialysis to just 66 days, down from 100 days in the initial U.S. Pivotal Trial. The time to dialysis with surgical fistulas averages 135 days, reported literature.Study has revealed that 92 percent of Ellipsys fistulas are still functional after two years. Patients were reported high levels of satisfaction with the procedure. It transforms a complex surgery into a minimally invasive procedure that can be performed in a hospital outpatient setting, ambulatory surgery center or a physician office. Since 2015, more than 2,000 patients worldwide have had the Ellipsys procedure.