medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

New Substance That Prevents Vascular Calcification Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 7, 2020 at 1:24 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new substance to prevent vascular calcification has been discovered by researchers at ETH Zurich and ETH spin-off Inositec.
New Substance That Prevents Vascular Calcification Discovered
New Substance That Prevents Vascular Calcification Discovered

Vascular calcification affects many patients suffering from chronic kidney disease. As their metabolism is impaired, calcium salts may deposit in soft tissues, such as blood vessels or even the heart valves, causing them to stiffen.

Show Full Article


This often leads to severe, potentially fatal cardiovascular diseases. However, before patients can benefit from the substance further research and tests must be carried out.

"Calcification occurs when calcium phosphate crystals are deposited in tissue," explains Jean-Christophe Leroux, Professor of Drug Formulation and Delivery at ETH Zurich. "The compound adheres to calcium phosphate crystals, inhibiting their growth."

Derivative of a natural substance

The new molecule is structurally related to inositol hexakisphosphate, also known as IP6. Occurring naturally in legumes and cereals, IP6 binds phosphate and various minerals, such as calcium, magnesium and iron. The plants use the molecule in their seeds to provide the seedlings with a sufficient supply of these substances.

It has been known for some time that IP6 also has an effect in the human bloodstream. The molecule has to be injected as it cannot be absorbed after oral ingestion.

Screening the collection of molecules

"The problem, though, is that IP6 is not particularly stable and is metabolised by the body very quickly," Antonia Schantl says. A doctoral student in Leroux's group, she is the lead author of the paper that has been published in the journal Nature Communications. In order to overcome this problem, Leroux and his colleagues sought to stabilise the molecule by making specific chemical modifications.

They developed a series of related molecules, which ETH then patented. To be able to market one or more of these derivatives as medication in the future, ETH Professor Leroux and others involved founded the spin-off Inositec, which acquired the licence from ETH to use the molecule family.

Leroux's group at ETH subsequently collaborated with Inositec and researchers from other universities to screen this collection of molecules in a project that was co-financed by the Swiss innovation agency Innosuisse.

The scientists conducted in vitro experiments to study the molecules' ability to inhibit the growth of calcium phosphate crystals in the blood and check their stability. They also tested their effect in a disease model in rats. The studies singled out one of the molecules in the collection as particularly suitable.

For the next stage, the ETH scientists will work with Inositec and third parties to clarify various issues, such as drug safety and the optimal dosage.

For this project, the researchers from ETH Zurich and Inositec collaborated with researchers at Lausanne University Hospital, the Universities of Antwerp and Edinburgh and McGill University in Montreal.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Blood Test That Detects Potentially Deadly Calcium Deposits Developed

Researchers have developed a new test that could help identify the individuals at risk of developing potentially deadly calcium deposits in their tissues and blood vessels.

Calcinosis

Calcinosis is a condition that manifests as calcium deposits in the skin and other tissues of the body. Common causes include trauma, acne, varicose veins.

Study Links Arthritis Drug Celebrex and Heart Valve Calcification

An association between arthritis drug Celebrex and heart valve calcification has been identified.

Coronary Artery Calcification in Marathon Runners: New Findings

Men with the highest levels of physical activity, regardless of coronary artery calcification level, had a lower rate of death than those with the lowest activity levels, found new study.

Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Finger-licking Experience: Eating with Hands Makes Food Taste Good

Help Your Child Blow Away the New Coronavirus Fear

Walking Corpse Syndrome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive