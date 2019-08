New Study to Verify Low Glycemic Index of Food Products

Font : A- A+



National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) and the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) are going to conduct a six-month study on food products to validate low glycemic index of products and know its effects.

New Study to Verify Low Glycemic Index of Food Products



A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for this purpose was signed on Friday at NABI's campus in Mohali near here.



‘Glycemic index is a comparative ranking of carbohydrates in foods, according to how they affect blood glucose levels. ’

Read More.. Show Full Article





Source: IANS NABI Executive Director T.R. Sharma said research activities in the institute have direct public health relevance. The study will be funded by Cremica Food Industries Ltd.Source: IANS A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for this purpose was signed on Friday at NABI's campus in Mohali near here.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on:

by Iswarya on August 10, 2019 at 1:10 PM Diet & Nutrition News