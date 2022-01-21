New Study Reports Experiences on Adults With Asthma in Mask

An online survey was conducted by the University of Illinois Chicago researchers of 501 adults who are living with asthma and asked them for better understanding the magnitude and problems associated with the usage of masks in the era of COVID-19.







Though the participants almost uniformly followed to wear a mask in public, 84% of people had discomfort, and 75% had trouble breathing or shortness of breath for some time while wearing a mask.



Researchers developed a new online survey and compiled a Mask Effects Scale (MES) and measured asthma control.