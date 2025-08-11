New Study Predicts Immunotherapy Success in Melanoma

Brazilian team creates precision tool to predict immunotherapy failure, enabling personalized care and cutting healthcare costs.



Why Melanoma's High Mortality Rate Makes Immunotherapy a Crucial Weapon

Decoding Immunotherapy Failure

How Genetic Findings Could Transform Public Health in Brazil

A team of Brazilian scientists has made a significant breakthrough in advancing precision medicine by pinpointingpatients are unlikely to benefit from immunotherapy. ( )While immunotherapy has transformed the treatment landscape for melanoma—the deadliest and most aggressive type of skin cancer—it remains expensive and its effectiveness varies from patient to patient.These limitations pose particular challenges for Brazil’s public health system, SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde). By leveraging this genetic insight, researchers aim to develop screening tools that can identify patients most likely to respond to the therapy, ensuring more targeted care while reducing unnecessary costs for the national healthcare system.According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), there are approximately 9,000 new cases and 2,000 deaths from melanoma in Brazil each year. For some time, it has been known that melanoma is highly immunogenic, meaning it responds well to immunotherapy, which stimulates the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells.PD-1 protein blockade is the standard treatment for advanced melanoma among the different types of immunotherapy. However, 40% to 60% of patients do not respond well to this approach and may experience significant side effects. This presents clinical and economic challenges, particularly in countries like Brazil, where access to immunotherapy through the public health system is limited. Although the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (CONITEC) has recommended including it in the public health system, the high cost still prevents routine adoption of the treatment.Against this backdrop, biotechnological engineer Bruna Pereira Sorroche decided to investigate the possibility of identifying genetic markers that could predict the effectiveness of immunotherapy for individuals with melanoma. Funded by FAPESP through two projects (19/07111-9 and 19/03570-9), the study was conducted at the Molecular Oncology Research Center of Hospital de Amor (formerly Barretos Cancer Hospital) in the interior of the state of São Paulo under the guidance of Professor Lídia Maria Rebolho Batista Arantes. The results were published in theThe study examined tumor samples from 35 patients with advanced melanoma who were treated with anti-PD-1 immunotherapy at Hospital de Amor between 2016 and 2021. The scientist cross-referenced these samples with data from a panel of 579 immune system-related genes. She identified four genes – CD24, NFIL3, FN1, and KLRK1 – whose increased expression was strongly associated with treatment resistance.According to the study,Additionally, overall survival was lower in cases of high gene expression: after five years, 48.1% of patients with low gene expression were still alive, compared to 5.9% of those with high expression.An in-depth analysis revealed that these genes are associated with mechanisms of immune evasion and the suppression of the inflammatory response. For instance, the CD24 gene acts as an immune checkpoint, enabling tumors to evade the body’s defense system. FN1 is associated with tumor progression and the formation of structures that promote cancer growth.KLRK1 is typically involved in activating immune cells but can lose its function when dysregulated, which weakens the body’s response to the tumor. The NFIL3 gene plays an important role in the immune response and may contribute to tumor escape.“The increased expression of these four genes is related to known mechanisms of tumor development and immune escape – that is, ways in which cancer manages to ‘hide’ from the body’s defense system. This would explain why some patients do not benefit from immunotherapy, even when treatment is technically indicated,” Sorroche says.To validate the findings, the team compared the results with data from two independent, international cohorts. The genetic signature was still effective at predicting treatment response and clinical outcomes, despite the expected variations between the analyzed groups. One unique feature of the study was its use of NanoString technology. This genetic analysis platform is more accessible and cost-effective than traditional RNA sequencing. It can be applied in clinical practice, including in hospitals with fewer resources.Another promising aspect is that thisThis suggests that a tumor’s genetic profile could be useful from the beginning of treatment to help make more effective therapeutic decisions.The team is in the process of patenting the technology. The idea is to create a panel that uses these and other genes as a commercial tool to assess whether a patient has a real chance of benefiting from immunotherapy before treatment is recommended. “This can help doctors and healthcare managers decide on the best therapeutic path, avoiding unnecessary expenses with a treatment that can cost between BRL 30,000 and BRL 40,000 per month [approximately between 5,400 and 7,200 dollars], an amount that’s impractical for most patients and also for the SUS, especially if the treatment lasts for years,” comments Arantes, the study’s advisor.Although the research was conducted with a small number of patients and retrospective data, Sorroche and Arantes believe the findings offer a promising path toward personalized melanoma treatment. This could spare patients from the side effects of ineffective therapies and help allocate public resources more efficiently. “Our finding is unprecedented because the research was based on the genetic profile of the population served by the SUS, which ensures greater adherence to the realities of public health in Brazil,” Arantes says.The next step is to conduct larger studies to validate the results and define a cutoff value – that is, the minimum level of gene expression above which a positive response to treatment would be unlikely. This panel could then be used as a predictive tool to help doctors make more informed decisions about the therapeutic approach offered to each patient. This initiative could be a turning point for personalized oncology in Brazil.Source-Eurekalert