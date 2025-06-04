About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

New Study Links Children's Diet Quality to Fathers' Teen Eating Habits

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on Jun 4 2025 11:54 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Healthy eating in adolescence supports lifelong wellness and influences future parenting, promoting better nutrition for the next generation.

New Study Links Children`s Diet Quality to Fathers` Teen Eating Habits
A father’s diet plays a significant role in shaping his child’s health, particularly regarding susceptibility to metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Research suggests that a father’s pre-conception diet can influence a child’s health through small RNA molecules in sperm, known as mitochondrial tRNA fragments (1 Trusted Source
Fathers' perspectives on the diets and physical activity behaviours of their young children

Go to source).
Fathers also shape their children’s eating habits—studies show that children are more likely to meet the recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables if their fathers maintained a healthy diet during their teenage years.

Children's Nutrition Suffers During School Hours
Children's Nutrition Suffers During School Hours
Consumption of less nutritious foods like sugar-sweetened beverages, salty snacks and candies was relatively higher during school hours among children.

The Role of Fathers in Shaping Children's Diets

﻿ The study is based on data from 669 men who answered questionnaires about their eating habits during adolescence and then, years later, provided information about their attitudes and behaviors surrounding their children’s diet.

﻿ “Our study found that fathers who ate healthier as teenagers were more likely to encourage positive food habits in their children,” said Mariane H. De Oliveira, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher at Boston College. “These fathers were better at modeling healthy eating—actively demonstrating good dietary habits—and monitoring their child's intake of unhealthy foods, such as certain sweets and snack foods.

﻿ The study participants were part of a cohort called Fathers & Family, a sub-study of the Growing Up Today Study, which enrolled children of nurses in the 1990s and 2000s. All participants had completed at least two dietary questionnaires during adolescence and had children between the ages of 1-6 in 2021-2022 when they agreed to participate in a follow-up study specifically for fathers.

Understanding Appetite Regulation: Healthy Eating in Children
Understanding Appetite Regulation: Healthy Eating in Children
Biological, psychological, and social factors influence appetite regulation and healthy eating habits in children.
﻿ During adolescence, about 44% of the participants were categorized as having poor diet quality, 40% had declining diet quality and 16% had improving diet quality. In the follow-up study, researchers collected data on participants’ sociodemographic factors, their child’s diet, their own diet, and their approach to monitoring and managing their children’s access to unhealthy foods.

﻿ According to the results, men whose diet quality had improved during adolescence were 90% more likely to model healthy eating when they became fathers and 60% more likely to monitor healthy eating in their children, compared with fathers who had a poor diet in adolescence. In addition, the children of fathers whose diet quality had improved during adolescence were significantly more likely to meet dietary recommendations for fruit and vegetable consumption compared with children whose fathers had poor or declining diet quality in adolescence.

Advertisement
Father's Diet Before Sex Associated With Baby's Health
Father's Diet Before Sex Associated With Baby's Health
In a study conducted on fruit flies, biologists find that the diet of male fruit flies influences the survivorship of their embryos.
Researchers noted that the study population was disproportionately white and well-educated, with over 90% identifying as white and over 80% having at least a bachelor’s degree, which may limit the applicability of the findings in other demographic groups. In addition, the study evaluated the role of eating regular family meals during adolescence and found that it did not contribute to healthier dietary patterns later in life. However, the study did not account for the potential role of mothers’ eating behaviors.

Eat right, for a healthier tomorrow

Reference:
  1. Fathers' perspectives on the diets and physical activity behaviours of their young children - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5467895/)

Source-Eurekalert
Parents’ At-Home Diet, Shape Child’s Food Preferences, Study
Parents’ At-Home Diet, Shape Child’s Food Preferences, Study
Parents eating habits at home, influence the food choices their children make away from home. A parent's preference for sugar, fat and salt in their diet influences the amount of junk food they provide children in a typical week. This influences the ...

Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional