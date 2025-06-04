New Study Links Children`s Diet Quality to Fathers` Teen Eating Habits

Healthy eating in adolescence supports lifelong wellness and influences future parenting, promoting better nutrition for the next generation.
A father’s diet plays a significant role in shaping his child’s health, particularly regarding susceptibility to metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Research suggests that a father’s pre-conception diet can influence a child’s health through small RNA molecules in sperm, known as mitochondrial tRNA fragments (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Fathers' perspectives on the diets and physical activity behaviours of their young children
Go to source). Fathers also shape their children’s eating habits—studies show that children are more likely to meet the recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables if their fathers maintained a healthy diet during their teenage years.
The Role of Fathers in Shaping Children's Diets The study is based on data from 669 men who answered questionnaires about their eating habits during adolescence and then, years later, provided information about their attitudes and behaviors surrounding their children’s diet.
“Our study found that fathers who ate healthier as teenagers were more likely to encourage positive food habits in their children,” said Mariane H. De Oliveira, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher at Boston College. “These fathers were better at modeling healthy eating—actively demonstrating good dietary habits—and monitoring their child's intake of unhealthy foods, such as certain sweets and snack foods.
The study participants were part of a cohort called Fathers & Family, a sub-study of the Growing Up Today Study, which enrolled children of nurses in the 1990s and 2000s. All participants had completed at least two dietary questionnaires during adolescence and had children between the ages of 1-6 in 2021-2022 when they agreed to participate in a follow-up study specifically for fathers.
During adolescence, about 44% of the participants were categorized as having poor diet quality, 40% had declining diet quality and 16% had improving diet quality. In the follow-up study, researchers collected data on participants’ sociodemographic factors, their child’s diet, their own diet, and their approach to monitoring and managing their children’s access to unhealthy foods.
According to the results, men whose diet quality had improved during adolescence were 90% more likely to model healthy eating when they became fathers and 60% more likely to monitor healthy eating in their children, compared with fathers who had a poor diet in adolescence. In addition, the children of fathers whose diet quality had improved during adolescence were significantly more likely to meet dietary recommendations for fruit and vegetable consumption compared with children whose fathers had poor or declining diet quality in adolescence.
