by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 24, 2020 at 5:34 PM Senior Health News
New Study Helps Seniors Stay Physically Fit for Longer
Mitochondria, the power house of cell, which supplies energy for every activity, are naturally broken down in seniors, leading to a build-up of damaged mitochondria or old mitochondria that are not functioning as well.

These changes might lead to decline in the function of older people's muscles, which in turn reduces their physical capabilities. The team wanted to find out more about mitochondrial break down in muscle and the factors controlling it. Their results are published in FASEB.

A team in the University's School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences are well-versed at investigating dynamic machinery within cells called mitochondria. Mitochondria act as the power plant in every cell and help to supply energy for all living things.


The lead researcher Alex Seabright (PhD candidate in the Lai lab) developed a new tool that uses fluorescent tags to study the mitochondria in muscle cells. In healthy cells, networks of mitochondria appear gold in colour, but turn red when undergoing break down.

Using this experimental set up, they discovered that activating a master energy sensor molecule, called AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), helps to stimulate mitochondrial break down. These exciting findings suggest that other well-known AMPK activators, such as exercise, may stimulate the clearance of damaged mitochondria, thus keeping mitochondria in muscle healthy and prolonging older people's physical capabilities.

Project Leader Dr Yu-Chiang Lai says: "The idea of targeting AMPK with drugs is not new. Many studies, including some of our previous work, demonstrate that AMPK activation in muscle elicits many beneficial effects for treating type 2 diabetes.

As a consequence, many pharmaceutical companies are currently working to develop pre-clinical compounds that activate AMPK. We hope that our new discovery will accelerate targeted drug development to help identify new and safe compounds to activate this key molecule in muscle.

Alex Seabright adds: "We know that exercise and diet regimes can be used to help people maintain their muscle mass and physical capabilities in later life. But, improving our understanding as to why muscle loss occurs with ageing, will aid the development of targeted pharmacological interventions to help people to stay physically capable for longer."

Source: Eurekalert

