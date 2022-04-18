About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Study Helps Manage Weight Gain in Antipsychotic Users

by Angela Mohan on April 18, 2022 at 9:03 PM
Font : A-A+

New Study Helps Manage Weight Gain in Antipsychotic Users

New study explores ways of managing excessive weight gain in patients treated with antipsychotics for mental health problems like schizophrenia.

The project, known as RESOLVE and funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), will study non-pharmacological interventions for antipsychotic-induced weight gain in people living with severe mental illness (SMI) by working directly with patients to understand and explain how, why, for whom, and in what contexts non-pharmacological interventions could help service users to manage antipsychotic-induced weight gain.

Advertisement


Up to 80% of people with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder are overweight or obese. Weight gains of up to 33kg have been reported with antipsychotics

.

This weight gain has devastating consequences: life expectancy is reduced by 20 years in people with schizophrenia, partly related to the consequences of this weight gain. Diabetes has been reported to be a major issue with second-generation antipsychotics.
Advertisement

In RESOLVE, the researchers will combine literature what has been written about the subject.

The team will also interview volunteers, both people who have suffered from the weight and healthcare staff involved to understand their lived experience of weight gain. We also want to find out what works to help manage weight.

At the end of the project, the team plans to develop guidance for service users and practitioners on the best ways to treat and manage weight gain.

Dr Ian Maidment, reader in clinical pharmacy and lead researcher, said: "Prior to moving to academia, I spent 20 years working in mental health services. This is a really important issue, I have seen patients literally "balloon" weight with their weight increasing from 80 to 120kg. We need to find better ways to help them."

One member of the RESOLVE Lived Experience Advisory Group said: "The RESOLVE study could provide a tailored solution to my antipsychotic weight gain, that could benefit my unique needs as an individual.

I have found that weight gain from taking anti-psychotics has been a real health problem. I find that this is often ignored or stigmatized by friends, family and healthcare professionals. Added to which there seems to be no currently available solution that works."



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Zone Diet Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index Exercise To Gain Weight Weight Loss Program For Men Battle of the Bulge Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Quiz on Weight Loss Drugs Causing Weight Gain 

Recommended Reading
Antipsychotic Medications
Antipsychotic Medications
Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, .....
Battle of the Bulge
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to g...
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabete...
Drugs Causing Weight Gain
Drugs Causing Weight Gain
Medications are among the lesser-known yet common causes of weight gain. Switching over to a lesser ...
Exercise To Gain Weight
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weig...
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating ef...
Weight Loss Program For Men
Weight Loss Program For Men
Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight und...
Zone Diet
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins ....

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood Donation - Recipients Blood Pressure Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Accident and Trauma Care Blood - Sugar Chart Indian Medical Journals

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE