About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Study Explores Hospital Bacteria's Ability to Change

by Karishma Abhishek on May 25, 2022 at 11:56 PM
Font : A-A+

New Study Explores Hospital Bacteria's Ability to Change

With the rising resistance of bacterial cells to antimicrobial medications, a new study unravels the cellular response of a hospital strain — Acinetobacter baumannii to the important antibiotic colistin.

Antibiotic resistance is named as one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development as per the World Health Organization (WHO) with a growing number of infections - including pneumonia, tuberculosis, gonorrhea, and salmonellosis.

Threat of Antibiotic Resistance May Be Curbed By Combined Action of Virus and Bacteria

Threat of Antibiotic Resistance May Be Curbed By Combined Action of Virus and Bacteria


Growing threat of antibiotic resistance can be overcome as scientists harness the viruses to fight bacterial infections.
Advertisement


This makes it harder to treat as antibiotics used to treat them become less effective, resulting in longer hospital stays, higher medical costs, and increased mortality, researchers warn.

"Around the world, there are fewer and fewer new antibiotics being identified and produced for medical use - and this is compounded by the ever-increasing antibiotic resistance seen in bacterial strains causing infections," says Flinders microbial researcher Dr. Sarah Giles.
Can Fiber Diet Foods Reduce Antibiotic Resistance?

Can Fiber Diet Foods Reduce Antibiotic Resistance?


Healthy adults who consume at least 8-10 grams of soluble fiber per day are found to have fewer antibiotic-resistant microbes in their guts.
Advertisement

This is the first study to describe the novel TCS StkSR identified in an A. baumannii strain isolated from an Australian hospital.

Resistance to Colistin by Superbug

The team has demonstrated that the observed increase in colistin resistance seen for the ΔstkR derivative of this isolate is not due to the loss of lipid A but correlates to the increased transcription of the pmrCAB operon which is linked to the modification of lipid A.

"We noted that the A baumannii bacterial strain had a two-part signal system which altered its potential response to antibiotic treatment," says Dr. Sarah Giles, NHMRC-Flinders University.

This modification decreases the overall membrane electronegativity and therefore decreases the cells affinity to the colistin compound.

Colistin represents a "last resort" antibiotic used for the treatment of severe A. baumannii infections, and understanding the resistance mechanisms to this clinically important compound is vital for its continued application in new therapies to treat multi-drug-resistant bacterial infections.

Source: Medindia
Reason Behind Drug Resistance in Tuberculosis Identified

Reason Behind Drug Resistance in Tuberculosis Identified


Identification of rare genetic markers in Mycobacterium tuberculosis may help improve the early detection of drug-resistant strains of the disease.
Advertisement

New Treatment Could Reverse Antibiotic Resistance

New Treatment Could Reverse Antibiotic Resistance


New potential treatment has the ability to reverse antibiotic resistance in bacteria that cause conditions such as sepsis, pneumonia, and urinary tract infections.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
Recommended Reading
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator Indian Medical Journals Daily Calorie Requirements Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Blood - Sugar Chart Find a Doctor Blood Donation - Recipients The Essence of Yoga Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE