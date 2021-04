Among college students, those who reported more symptoms linked to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) revealed increased levels of stress, stated a new study.



Each of the 4 protective factors of resilience--social skills, social support, goal efficacy (the perception of one's own ability to reach a goal), and planning and prioritizing behaviors.



The behaviors are influenced the relationship between ADHD symptoms and perceived stress.



‘Students reporting higher levels of ADHD symptoms also reported lower levels of resilience.’





"The results offer hope to students, because each of the resilience factors can be strengthened at any point in life either on one's own or with the help of a counselor," said senior author Shelia M. Kennison, PhD, Department of Psychology, Oklahoma State University.

