medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

New Study Emphasizes on the Importance of Mentoring the Adolescents

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 3, 2018 at 3:02 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Among youth, natural mentors the respondents identified, teachers or coaches at their school had a significant impact on reducing dangerous behaviour, found new study.
New Study Emphasizes on the Importance of Mentoring the Adolescents
New Study Emphasizes on the Importance of Mentoring the Adolescents

"If you are made to feel useful and important to others, especially in this case by a non-kin and education-based mentor, then you are more likely to have a reduction in delinquency and dangerous behaviour," said lead author, Margaret Kelley from the Department of American Studies at the University of Kansas in the US.

The findings may be encouraging for educators, parents and those who work with youths, especially in trying to prevent at-risk adolescents from heading down a path of delinquency and dangerous behaviour that could jeopardise their future.

"Making them feel appreciated and providing a sense of belonging for them at this crucial point in their adolescence can change those trajectories," Kelley said, in the paper published in the journal Children and Youth Services Review.

Further, the research showed males found guidance and advice from their mentors while women tended to receive emotional nurturing.

The study also indicated the importance of female mentors in serving as positive role models, as well as the importance of helping children establish non-kin mentoring relationships early, Kelley said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Parent Mentors Insure Children Much Earlier

Parent Mentors Insure Children Much Earlier

Parent Mentors are a special category of community health workers who have children with particular health conditions and risks.

Research Suggests Smartphones can Act as Mentors in Mindfulness

Research Suggests Smartphones can Act as Mentors in Mindfulness

Smartphones, which are often considered as distractions can act as mentors in mindfulness, an Indian-origin researcher has claimed.

Substance Use and Delinquent Behavior in Adolescence Influenced by Economic Environment During Infancy

Substance Use and Delinquent Behavior in Adolescence Influenced by Economic Environment During Infancy

A report published Online First by Archives of General Psychiatry indicates that the larger economic environment during infancy may be associated with subsequent substance use.

An Act of Crime Does Not Make a Criminal

An Act of Crime Does Not Make a Criminal

Young people who have broken the law do not have to become criminals in later life, says a new study.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol, a prescription drug recently approved by FDA used to treat seizures in patients two ...

 Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...