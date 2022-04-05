New Study Discovers the Revival of Herpesviruses in Humans

Advertisement

Scientific Puzzle of Herpes Virus

"How herpesviruses reactivate from a dormant state is the central question in herpesvirus research. If we understand this, we know how to intervene therapeutically," says JMU virologist Lars Dölken.The present study for the first time has revealed that aexclusively human herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6) that is known to infect 90% of all people by triggering its own reactivation.Auto-trigger through miR-aU14 selectively interferes with the maturation of several microRNAs of thethe so-called miR-30 / p53 / Drp1 axis.The trigger pathway also inducesand interferes with the production of(cell signalling to the immune system).These findings thereby reveal therapeutic options to either prevent the reactivation of these viruses or to specifically trigger it in order to then eliminate the reactivating cells.Source: Medindia