medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

New Study Calls for Ban on Baby Walkers in the US

by Iswarya on  September 17, 2018 at 11:14 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Babies are being hurt in infant walkers at a rate of more than five per day in the U.S. Although the number of injuries significantly dropped over the last three decades, there are still cases of injuries that exist due to infant walkers, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Pediatrics.
New Study Calls for Ban on Baby Walkers in the US
New Study Calls for Ban on Baby Walkers in the US

A new study from researchers in the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's Hospital examined characteristics of infant walker-related injuries and evaluated the effect of the 2010 federal mandatory safety standard on these injuries.

The study found that more than 230,000 children younger than 15 months old were treated in hospital emergency departments in the US for infant walker-related injuries from 1990 through 2014. The number of infant walker-related injuries decreased dramatically during the study period, dropping from 20,650 in 1990 to 2,001 in 2014. The overall reduction in injuries was primarily due to a decline in falls down stairs.

The decrease in stair falls was due in part to the implementation of safety standards that required changes to the way infant walkers are designed. In 1997, a voluntary safety standard was adopted that required infant walkers to be wider than a standard doorway or to have a mechanism that would cause it to stop if one or more of the wheels drops over the edge of a step. Then, in June 2010, the CPSC issued a mandatory safety standard that included more stringent requirements for infant walker design, standardized the evaluation method to prevent stair falls, and added a parking brake test. The mandatory safety standard also made it easier for the CPSC to stop non-complying infant walkers at entry points to the US before they entered the marketplace (all ten infant walkers recalled between 2001 and 2010 were imported products).

While the greatest decrease in injuries occurred during the earlier years of the study, there was an additional 23% drop in injuries in the four years after the federal mandatory safety standard went into effect in 2010 compared with the prior four years. Researchers concluded that this reduction might, in part, be attributable to the standard as well as other factors such as decreased infant walker use and fewer older infant walkers in homes.

"The good news is that the number of infant walker-related injuries has continued to decrease substantially during the past 25 years," said Gary Smith, MD, DrPH, senior author of the study and director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's Hospital. "However, it is important for families to understand that these products are still causing serious injuries to young children and should not be used."

Most of the injuries (91%) were to the head or neck, and about 30% of the injuries were concussions/closed head injuries or skull fractures. The three leading causes of injuries were falls down stairs, falls out of the infant walker, and injuries that occurred because the infant walker gave the child access to something they wouldn't normally be able to reach (mostly burns from hot objects).

"Infant walkers give quick mobility (up to 4 feet per second) to young children before they are developmentally ready. Despite the decrease in injuries over the years, there are still too many serious injuries occurring related to this product," said Dr. Smith. "Because of this, we support the American Academy of Pediatrics' call for a ban on the manufacture, sale, and importation of infant walkers in the US."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

National Nutrition Week

National Nutrition Week

National Nutrition Week is observed from 1st to the 7th of September every year. The theme for this year 2018 is 'Ensuring focused interventions on addressing under-nutrition during the first 1,000 days of the Child: Better Child Health.'

Maternal Stress During Pregnancy Impairs Child Health - Study

Maternal Stress During Pregnancy Impairs Child Health - Study

Stress during pregnancy can increase the risk of mental disorders and pediatric diseases in the offspring.

Ongoing Child Health Risks and Supermagnets

Ongoing Child Health Risks and Supermagnets

An abstract reveals that the continued sale and availability of powerful, neodymium magnets are causing an increase in pediatric ingestion-related injuries.

Maternal and Child Health Services Improve Significantly in China

Maternal and Child Health Services Improve Significantly in China

The maternal mortality rate has fallen from 88.8 per 100,000 in 1990 to 21.7 per 100,000 in 2014, meaning that China has achieved the UN Goals ahead of time.

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal abstinence syndrome is a condition where newborn babies experience withdrawal symptoms due to use of addictive illicit or prescription drugs such as narcotics.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

More News on:

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Beetroot tea is a healthy beverage, which is extremely beneficial for high blood pressure, ...

 High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder ...

 Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive