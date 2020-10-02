medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Strategies Needed to Reduce Meningitis

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 10, 2020 at 5:16 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new review published in Pediatric Infectious Disease journal stated that 'serotype replacement' accounts for changes in bacteria causing meningitis. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.
New Strategies Needed to Reduce Meningitis
New Strategies Needed to Reduce Meningitis

Reshmi Mukerji, MPH, and David E. Briles, PhD, of University of Alabama at Birmingham analyze evidence on how pneumococcal meningitis has changed since the introduction of PCVs. To make progress in reducing rates of meningitis worldwide, the researchers believe that new vaccines targeting all pneumococcal strains colonizing the nose and throat, irrespective of capsular type, will be needed.

Show Full Article


PCV Vaccines Linked to Emergence of New Strains Causing Meningitis

The PCV7 and PCV13 vaccines - targeting seven and thirteen strains of pneumococcal bacteria, respectively - have been highly effective in reducing rates of invasive pneumococcal disease, including pneumonia and bloodstream infection or sepsis. But despite the use of PCVs, pneumococcal bacteria remain the leading cause of meningitis in children. Worldwide, meningitis rates of up to 13 cases per 100,000 children have been reported.

Bacterial meningitis is infection of the brain and spinal cord membranes: it is difficult to treat, often fatal, and causes lasting complications in survivors. Recent studies have shown that child and adult pneumococcal meningitis rates have been stable or increased, largely due to bacterial strains not targeted by PCVs.

"Widespread use of vaccines resulted in the emergence of a broad diversity of replacement non-PCV type strains," Ms. Mukerji and Dr. Briles write. Although this serotype replacement has occurred worldwide, evidence suggests that rates are highest in Europe and North America. These non-vaccine-type strains cause meningitis at least as severe as the types targeted by PCV7 and PCV13. Many pneumococci covered by PCV 13 form capsules that shield them from the body's immune system in the lung and blood. However, the replacement strains seldom cause sepsis - suggesting that their non-PCV capsules don't allow them to survive well in the bloodstream. The pneumococci with non-PCV type capsules may be traveling to the brain directly from the nose, throat and ear, through the olfactory and auditory nerves, rather than through the bloodstream.

This could occur when the nose and throat are colonized by pneumococci of non-PCV capsular types, which have largely replaced the bacteria targeted by current PCVs. To prevent such cases of meningitis, new vaccines will need to be developed to prevent or greatly reduce colonization with these capsular, non-vaccine-type bacteria.

The problem is that there are more than 98 different capsular types - it would be difficult or impossible to target them all in a single vaccine. The most promising alternative might be vaccines directed at specific proteins involved in pneumococcal capsule formation and colonization. The authors outline an approach where this strategy could first be tested in small-scale studies, before larger studies to confirm its effectiveness in preventing meningitis.

"Because virtually all cases of pneumococcal meningitis lead to either permanent neurologic sequelae [complications] or death, it would be well worth the effort to develop a new vaccine capable of preventing pneumococcal meningitis regardless of capsular type," Ms. Mukerji and Dr. Briles conclude. "Such a vaccine would need to protect against colonization with most, if not all, pneumococci."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Bacterial Meningitis

Bacterial infection that causes inflammation of the membranes of the brain, is called bacterial meningitis. Effective vaccination helps prevent the condition.

Cryptococcal Meningitis

Cryptococcal meningitis is a fungal infection affecting the coverings of the brain (meninges). It is rare in healthy persons and affects those with poor immunity such as AIDS patients or on immunosuppressive treatments.

Meningitis

Meninges are the three layers of membrane that cover the brain and infection of the cerebrospinal fluid between them causes meningitis the disease of the meninges.

Quiz on Meningitis

Meningitis is a serious condition that can even cause death. Children are commonly affected and it often appears as outbreaks. Test your knowledge on meningitis by taking this ...

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Hib VaccineMeningitisNeck Cracking
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Mindfulness Meditation can Help Obese Children Lose Weight

Yoga, Tai Chi or Qigong can Relieve Back Pain Naturally

Sprain in the Arm / Sprained Arm
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive