by Jeffil Obadiah on  March 30, 2020 at 7:55 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Strategies For Tackling Some Lung And Kidney Cancers
Cancer cells which become "addicted" to glucose could open up fresh approaches to therapy strategies for cancers with high levels of an amino acid transporter called solute carrier family 7 member 11 (SLC7A11).

The study, led by Boyi Gan, Ph.D., of the Department of Experimental Radiation Oncology, explored metabolic reprogramming, cancer, and published findings in the March 30 online issue of Nature Cell Biology.

"Metabolic reprogramming often renders cancer cells highly dependent on specific nutrients for survival," said Gan. "Limiting the supply of such nutrients or blocking their uptake or metabolism through pharmacological means may selectively kill 'addicted' cancer cells without affecting normal cells.


Our understanding of nutrient dependency in cancer cells can provide great insights for targeting metabolic vulnerabilities in cancer therapies."

The chemistry behind cancer cell "addictions"

Gan noted the example of asparaginase treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which, unlike normal cells, lacks the ability to produce the amino acid asparagine, and must depend on extracellular sources to obtain asparagine in order to survive.

The treatment disrupts asparagine supply and ensures the cancer cells cannot gain access to this vital amino acid, resulting in cancer cell death.

Cancer cells depend on another amino acid known as cystine to ensure strong antioxidant defenses. Most cancer cells obtain cystine via the SLC7A11 transporter. Once inside cells, cystine is converted to a related amino acid called cysteine, which is then used to build up glutathione, the most common antioxidant produced in the body, which in turn, allows cancer cells to survive.

"SLC7A11 is frequently overexpressed in cancers and has a well-established role in maintaining glutathione levels which reduce cancer cell death," said Gan.

"However, in this study we found that actively importing cystine into cells represents a risky business for cancer cells. Cystine is among the least soluble amino acids and accumulating too much cystine inside cells is toxic.

Therefore, cancer cells are forced to quickly convert cystine to cysteine. Consequently, cancer cells with high levels of SLC7A11 and high demand for cystine become dependent on glucose for survival."

These findings revealed a metabolic vulnerability associated with high SLC7A11 expression in cancer cells, which suggests corresponding therapeutic strategies.

The research team showed that therapies known as glucose transporter (GLUT) inhibitors cut off glucose supply, leading to toxic buildup of cystine inside cells. This selectively kills SLC7A11-high cancer cells and suppresses SLC7A11-high tumor growth.

This study therefore suggests using GLUT inhibitors to treat tumors with high expression of this key amino acid transporter.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Cell Phone Radiation and Cancer - Unveiling the Link
Scared after hearing all the harmful effects of cell phone use? Read on to find more about what cell phone radiation actually does and how you can cut down on the exposure.
READ MORE
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is very sensitive in detecting colorectal cancers.
READ MORE
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema
Double-contrast barium enema is a radiological technique that can be used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer and is performed when colonoscopy is not possible.
READ MORE
Cervical Cancer
Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction.
READ MORE
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.
READ MORE
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.
READ MORE
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Urinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary TractPneumoconiosisRenal Tubular AcidosisSilicosis