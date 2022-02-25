About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Stem Cell Model may Help Study Early-life Events

by Karishma Abhishek on February 25, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Font : A-A+

New Stem Cell Model may Help Study Early-life Events

Awakening of the human genome can be studied using the new stem cell population as per a study at the Babraham Institute, published in the journal Cell Stem Cell.

The early mammalian embryo undergoes several molecular events just after fertilization that set the stage for the rest of development. During this key 'wake up call' the genome of the embryo takes over control of the cell's activities from the maternal genome.

Advertisement


In humans, this happens at the 8-cell stage (called zygotic genome activation — ZGA). The study describes a new subset of human embryonic stem cells that closely resemble the cells present at the genomic 'wake-up call' of the 8-cell embryo stage in humans.

"Our focus is now to characterize these cells and understand their unique properties so that we can use 8-cell like cells as a tool to ask questions about the molecular changes that may cause developmental issues at this early stage," says Professor Wolf Reik, Babraham Institute group, leader.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Deep Learning Fosters Better Breast Cancer Treatment

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Stem Cells - Cord Blood Stem Cells - Fundamentals Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Genetics and Stem Cells Bone Marrow Transplantation Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Stem Cells Stem Cell Therapy 

Recommended Reading
Indian-Origin Blood Cancer Survivor Meets Her Blood Stem Cell Donor
Indian-Origin Blood Cancer Survivor Meets Her Blood Stem Cell Donor
Are you healthy and between 18-50 years? Then, you can register as a blood stem cell donor and give ...
Personalized Dosing Leads to Safer Stem Cell Transplants
Personalized Dosing Leads to Safer Stem Cell Transplants
Researchers studied the effect of personalized dosing of anti-thymocyte globulin (ATG). They ......
Key Regulator of Blood Stem Cell Development Identified
Key Regulator of Blood Stem Cell Development Identified
Scientists have discovered a key protein that masterminds the way DNA is wrapped within the ......
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are in...
Stem Cell Therapy
Stem Cell Therapy
Stem cell therapy or regenerative medicine uses undifferentiated cells for the treatment of conditio...
Stem Cells - Fundamentals
Stem Cells - Fundamentals
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells...
Stem Cells - Cord Blood
Stem Cells - Cord Blood
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood...
Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)