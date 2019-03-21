New Source of Leukemia Drug Identified

Synthesis of cephalotaxine and homoharringtonine(HHT) aided to identify new method of producing less-expensive, easily available leukemia drugs whose production is not associated with the risks and inefficiencies of harvesting natural sources, according to chemistry researchers at Oregon State University.
Also, the synthesis of cephalotaxine opens the door to preparing
other, structurally related compounds for evaluation as potential new
cancer drugs.
‘Synthesis of cephalotaxine and HHT aided to prepare related compounds which could act as potential new drugs for treating cancer.’
Read More..
"We want to partner with industry so we don't have to grow trees to
get this anymore," said corresponding author Christopher Beaudry,
associate professor of chemistry in OSU's College of Science. "And maybe
we can come up with a more potent protein translation inhibitor, or a
more selective inhibitor. There's also a chance this molecule can find
application in blocking bacterial protein synthesis, which would be
useful for treating antibiotic-resistant pathogens."
Findings were published in Angewandte Chemie
.
HHT, also known as Synribo or omacetaxine mepesuccinate, is used to
treat chronic myeloid leukemia, one of four main types of the disease.
Historically, HHT has been made by adding an ester to cephalotaxine,
an alkaloid derived from the leaves of an Asian tree: the plum yew. And
the only way to get more cephalotaxine was to plant more plum yews.
That's problematic, Beaudry said.
"Trees don't grow very fast," he said. "And any kind of agricultural
problem can affect production of the material. By using chemical
synthesis, we can start with commodity chemicals to prepare
cephalotaxine, and we will further optimize the process to make it
commercially viable."
Leukemia is a type of cancer that originates in the blood-forming
cells of the bone marrow. Nearly 200,000 people in the U.S. are
diagnosed with leukemia each year.
Myeloid leukemias, which are also called myelocytic, myelogenous or
non-lymphocytic leukemias, start in early myeloid cells. Myeloid cells
are what eventually become platelet-making cells and white blood cells
other than lymphocytes.
Chronic myeloid leukemia develops slowly, and most patients can live
with it for several years, but it's harder to cure than the acute form
of the disease. It's characterized by a chromosome abnormality that
results in a protein overproduction, leading to the proliferation of the
cancer cells.
Chronic myeloid leukemia is treated with drugs, such as Gleevec,
that bind to a cancer-causing protein and inactivate it - until the
cancer mutates and the drug doesn't work anymore, which is where HHT
comes in. HHT shuts off production of all proteins that the fast-growing
leukemia cells require.
In addition, HHT holds promise for thwarting chronic myeloid
leukemia stem cells, as well as for combating other cancer cell lines.
Beaudry and graduate student Xuan Ju used an oxidative ring-opening
of a furan, a type of organic compound, to trigger the HHT synthesis via
a reaction known as a spontaneous transannular Mannich cyclization.
"From start to finish - all nine steps from the chemical we buy -
the yield is greater than 5 percent, which sounds terrible but is
actually quite good," Beaudry said. "Typically the yield for any process
would be much lower - think about how much tree mass is required to
make HHT - and we think we can make further improvements as well."
Source: Eurekalert