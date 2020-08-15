New Smartwatch Helps Track Drug Levels Inside Body in Real-time

‘The wearable technology could be adapted to monitor medication adherence and drug abuse.’

Because of their small molecular sizes, many different kinds of drugs end up in a sweat, where their concentrations closely reflect the drugs' circulating levels.That's why the researchers created a smartwatch, equipped with a sensor that analyses the sampled tiny droplets of sweat.The team's experiment tracked the effect of acetaminophen, a common over-the-counter pain medication, on individuals over the period of a few hours.First, the researchers stimulated sweat glands on the wrist by applying a small electric current, the same technique that Emaminejad's research group demonstrated in previous wearable technologies.This allowed the researchers to detect changes in body chemistry, without needing subjects to work up a sweat by exercising.As different drugs each have their own unique electrochemical signature, the sensor can be designed to look for the level of a particular medication at any given time."This technology is a game-changer and a significant step forward for realising personalised medicine," said study co-author Ronald W Davis from Stanford University.Davis added.the authors wrote.What makes this study significant is the ability to accurately detect a drug's unique electrochemical signal, against the backdrop of signals from many other molecules that may be circulating in the body and in higher concentrations than the drug, they noted.Source: IANS