New Smartphone Technology to Detect Dengue

Lab on a Strip Technology to Detect Dengue

At the same time, these devices make 10 measurements allowing us to identify which of the 4 different dengue virus types caused the infection."The study shows exciting potential for the use of the microfluidic 'lab on a strip' tests that can be used in conjunction with a smartphone and are more powerful than LFT testing in this case," Dr. Sarah Needs, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Microfluidic Antimicrobial Resistance Testing at the varsity, said.Besides "being cheap to produce, the lab on a strip technology allows users to test many different targets at once in one single sample, so it could be useful to detect multiple diseases, not just one", she added.The new test kit is easily portable and can also be cheaply mass produced while still matching laboratory test performance."By designing the microfluidic lab on a strip using mass-production melt-extrusion it is possible to scale up production and produce hundreds of thousands of tests. By recording results with smartphones, which are becoming ubiquitous, we have designed something that could be revolutionary for healthcare," said Dr. Alexander Edwards, Associate Professor in Biomedical Technology at the University.Source: IANS