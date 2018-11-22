medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

New Smartphone Device to Keep the Milk Purity in Check Made

by Rishika Gupta on  November 22, 2018 at 11:16 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New device to keep the milk adulteration or mixing of milk with various harmful substances in check. It is capable of detecting the level of additives added in the milk, and thereby it could help any person with a smartphone.
New Smartphone Device to Keep the Milk Purity in Check Made
New Smartphone Device to Keep the Milk Purity in Check Made

In view of various reports claiming chemical adulteration in milk, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IIT-H) are developing a novel smartphone-based sensor that deploys machine-learning (ML) algorithms to detect color changes according to the acidity of the milk.

The conventional way to detect adulteration in milk is to analyze the chemicals that are present in it by complex processes.

But the novel method, with nearly 100 per cent accuracy, seeks to detect contamination through sensing changes in the biophysical properties of milk, such as acidity, electrical conductivity and refractive index (passage of light through the material), the researchers said, in the paper published in the journal Food Analytical Methods.

As a first step, the team led by Professor Shiv Govind Singh, developed a sensor-chip based method for measuring pH, an indicator of the acidity.

They used a process called "electrospinning" to produce paper-like material made of nanosized (10-9 m diameter) fibers of nylon, loaded with a combination of three dyes.

The paper is "halochromic", that is, it changes color in response to changes in acidity.

They also developed a prototype smartphone-based algorithm, in which, the colors of the sensor strips after dipping in milk are captured using the camera of the phone, and the data is transformed into pH (acidity) ranges.

They have used three ML algorithms and compared their detection efficiencies in classifying the color of the indicator strips.

On testing with milk spiked with various combinations of contaminants, they found near-perfect classification with an accuracy of 99.71 percent.

"While techniques such as chromatography and spectroscopy can be used to detect adulteration, such techniques generally require expensive setup and are not amenable to miniaturization into low-cost easy-to-use devices. Hence, they do not appeal to the vast majority of milk consumers in the developing world," said, in a statement on Tuesday.

"We need to develop simple devices that the consumer can use to detect milk contamination. It should be possible to make milk adulteration detection fail-safe by monitoring all of these parameters at the same time, without the need for expensive equipment," he added.

A recent report by the Animal Welfare Board shows that 68.7 percent of milk and milk by-products in the country are adulterated with products such as detergent, glucose, urea, caustic soda, white paint and oil.

Chemicals such as formalin, hydrogen peroxide, boric acid, and antibiotics could also be added to milk to increase shelf life.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

D3  New Smartphone Device Could Provide Rapid, Inexpensive Cancer Diagnosis

Digital diffraction diagnosis is clipped on to the camera and capable of recording data more than 100,000 cells from a blood or tissue sample in a single image.

New Smartphone Device To Diagnose HIV in 15 Minutes

Though ELISA tests are the gold standard for diagnosing a whole slew of infectious diseases, the technology has remained stuck within hospital labs.

High School Lunches: Students Often Prefer Juice Over Milk, Fruit

Most high school students do not select milk and whole fruit for lunch when fruit juice is available, finds a new study.

Many U.S. Kids More Likely to Outgrow Their Milk Allergies

Milk allergy affects more than half of U.S. food-allergic kids under age 1, reveals a new study.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium rich foods are essential for the growth of bones and teeth. Up your calcium intake from the list of calcium-rich foods. Excellent sources of calcium include dairy products, nuts, seafood.

Lactose Intolerance

Lactose intolerance is the inability to digest lactose, the sugar in milk. This leads to symptoms like diarrhoea, abdominal cram when milk or milk products are consumed.

Pasteurization of milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Types of Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Pasteurization of milk Types of Milk Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Types of Food Allergies The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Lactose Intolerance Surprising Benefits of Dairy Calcium Rich Foods 

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene

Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive