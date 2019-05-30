medindia

New Smartphone App Offers Cognitive Therapy to Treat Mental Health Conditions

by Iswarya on  May 30, 2019 at 4:07 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People with depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions may soon be able to use a smartphone app to receive on-demand cognitive behavior therapy, a way to modify mental habits without visiting a therapist. The findings of the study are published in the journal Behavior Therapy.
New Smartphone App Offers Cognitive Therapy to Treat Mental Health Conditions
New Smartphone App Offers Cognitive Therapy to Treat Mental Health Conditions

The study, "Translating CBM-I Into Real-World Settings: Augmenting a CBT-Based Psychiatric Hospital Program," shows the potential effectiveness of CBM-I when combined with cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) in an acute psychiatric setting. It also points the way for adapting this therapeutic approach for use outside the hospital.

The lead researcher of the study is Courtney Beard, Ph.D., director of McLean's Cognition and Affect Research and Education (CARE) Laboratory.

Beard described CBM-I as a "class of interventions designed to shift people's interpretations of ambiguous situations in either a more positive or more negative way." She explained that "CBM-I tries to address interpretation bias, a mental habit that is implicated in many mental disorders."

To do this, individuals undergoing CBM-I treatment can be presented with a series of word association questions that address everyday situations.

For example, the CBM-I task may show a patient a situation about a person yawning during their conversation. Then the patient is asked whether that person is "tired" or "bored." The individual who answers "tired" is told the response is "correct," and "bored" is incorrect. Through repetition, this type of CBM-I therapy helps the person reframe or reassess these daily ambiguous situations.

"People face countless interactions like this every day in their lives," Beard said. "If you have a tendency to jump to a threatening or negative conclusion, it can have a huge impact on how you're feeling and on what you do and how you react. You can get stuck in a cycle that can maintain anxiety or depression."

For their study, Beard and her colleagues developed and implemented CBM-I to augment CBT-based treatment in a partial hospital setting. They presented patients with word-sentence associations that encouraged patients to endorse positive interpretations and reject negative interpretations.

Study results showed that CBM-I was practical and acceptable to acute psychiatric patients. Many stated that CBM-I bolstered their primary CBT-based care. The study also found that that the word association exercises were successful in helping reframe potentially negative situations.

Based on these results, Beard and her team are moving forward with a National Institute of Mental Health-backed study to develop a smartphone version of CBM-I.

"With the smartphone app, we can offer CBM-I to many more people at one time," Beard said. "With the app, they can practice new skills, create healthy mental habits, and stop automatically jumping to negative conclusions. And they can do it on demand."

Beard stated that the app could be particularly helpful for individuals who have just been discharged from a treatment program. "They can use it during the month transition period after they leave the hospital, which is a risky and challenging time for them," she said.

Beard sees great promise for app-based CBM-I therapy. "It quickly shows people what their brain is doing," she explained. "The patient sees hundreds of situations in a short amount of time. So, they see how often they jumped to a negative conclusion, and that can be very powerful. It's kind of like cognitive therapy in your pocket but a little different and a lot faster."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Mindfulness Meditation

Mindfulness meditation is awareness of actuality and being in a non-judgemental state. It gives peace of mind, self-friendship and a sense of being in present.

Depressed?-Don't Over-Think

Metacognitive therapy, which focuses on lessening the thinking process, has been found to be effective for treating depression.

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Reiki and Pranic Healing Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis Mindfulness Meditation 

What's New on Medindia

Don't Let Tobacco Take Your Breath Away - World No Tobacco Day

Stapedectomy

World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Increasing MS 'Visibility' for Everyone
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive