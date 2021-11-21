About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Skin Patch Vaccine Targeting T-cell

by Colleen Fleiss on November 21, 2021 at 9:38 PM
Font : A-A+

New Skin Patch Vaccine Targeting T-cell

A UK-based company is set to start the clinical trials of an easy-to-administer skin patch against Covid-19, reveals report.

While Covid vaccines target antibody responses -- getting stuck to the virus and stopping it from infecting cells -- Emergex's vaccine uses T-cells to find and kill infected cells thus preventing viral replication and disease, the Guardian reported.

Advertisement


The skin patch consists of tiny gold particles coated in peptides (bits of proteins) designed to generate the T-cell response in the body, the report said.

Other Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca also produce a T-cell response, but to a lesser extent.

Further, the currently available Covid vaccines mainly elicit an antibody response that wanes over time, meaning people need booster shots.
Advertisement

But, Emergex's vaccine works differently. It kills infected cells quickly, which means it could offer longer lasting immunity -- possibly for decades -- and could also be better at fighting virus mutations, Robin Cohen, the firm's chief commercial officer, was quoted as saying.

The Swiss drugs regulator has granted approval for Emergex to conduct the initial human trial in Lausanne. The trial involves 26 people who will receive a high and a low-dose of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine, starting on January 3. Interim results from the trial are expected in June. However, the Emergex shot will not be available until 2025 at the earliest, the report said.

"This is the first time a regulator has approved a Covid vaccine to go into clinical trials whose sole purpose is to generate a targeted T-cell response in the absence of an antibody response and those T-cells look for infected cells and kill them," Cohen said.

"The virus is the asteroid: it fires into the planet and a viral code, a signature for that virus, is rapidly displayed all over the surface. These signatures are read by T-cells as foreign, and the T-cells kill the cell before it can produce new live viruses," he explained.

According to Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, a T-cell vaccine may not "do the job on its own" but could complement the current vaccines as boosters as T-cell vaccines might be more impervious to virus mutations.

"Antibodies are very sensitive to mutations while T-cells can see many other parts of the virus. Maybe that's a selling point for T-cell vaccines," Altmann was quoted as saying.

Emergex is also testing another T-cell vaccine against dengue fever on humans in a separate Swiss trial, with initial results due in January. The firm also wants to deploy its T-cell vaccines against influenza, Zika, Ebola and other infections.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Single-dose HPV Vaccine Highly Effective

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 - Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance
World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 - Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance
Plant-Based Diet - Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine
Plant-Based Diet - Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Vaccination for Children Actinic Keratosis Dermatomyostitis 

Recommended Reading
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips ....
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with ...
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
It is normal to feel sad or stressed during a crisis or pandemic. Here are tops ways to cope with .....
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of ......
Actinic Keratosis
Actinic Keratosis
Actinic Keratosis or Solar Keratosis is a pre-cancerous condition characterized by thick, rough, dry...
Boils / Skin Abscess
Boils / Skin Abscess
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess ...
Dermatomyostitis
Dermatomyostitis
Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is c...
Hives
Hives
Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on...
Pemphigus
Pemphigus
Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing b...
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink ...
Scleroderma
Scleroderma
Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibro...
Skin Self Examination
Skin Self Examination
The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual ...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...
Vitiligo
Vitiligo
Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close