New Single Day High of 6,785 COVID-19 Cases For Tamilnadu

New single day high of 6,785 fresh COVID-19 cases as the overall tally touched 199,749 while 88 fatalities propelled the death toll to 3,320 in Tamil Nadu.



A total of 65,150 swab samples were tested and the total tally of such tests stands at 22,23,019.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 10,006.



The state capital continue to head the coronavirus infection table with 1,299 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 92,206.



The active cases in the city stand at 13,743 while the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Chennai stood at 1,110.



A total number of 6,504 persons were discharged from various hospitals taking the total recoveries to 143,297.