New Simple Tool Helps reduce Cancer Patients' Pain

Font : A- A+



A new approach shows that cancer patients can benefit from a simple bedside system that helps manage and reduce their pain levels, reveals a new study.

New Simple Tool Helps reduce Cancer Patients' Pain







‘Edinburgh Pain Assessment and management Tool (EPAT) is a simple way to manage pain and makes patients comfortable at all stages of cancer.’ Researchers at the University of Edinburgh worked with doctors to develop the Edinburgh Pain Assessment and management Tool (EPAT) - a pen and paper chart which medical staff use to regularly record pain levels in a simple traffic light system.



Amber or red pain levels indicating moderate or severe pain prompts doctors to review medications and side effects and monitor pain more closely.



The trial looked at pain levels in almost 2000 cancer patients over five days, following admission to regional



Patients whose care included use of the chart reported less pain during this time, compared with patients with standard care, who did not show an improvement.



Importantly, use of the chart was not linked to higher medicine doses. Authors suggest that it works by encouraging doctors to ask the right questions and reflect on pain medications and side effects more frequently, before patients reach a crisis point.



Researchers say the system is a simple way to put pain management at the forefront of routine care, but caution that more studies are needed to understand how it could work longer term.



The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and was funded by Cancer Research UK.



Professor Marie Fallon, of the Palliative and Supportive Care Group at the University of Edinburgh, said: "These exciting findings show the important benefits of influencing doctors' behaviors, rather than looking for more complex and expensive interventions. These findings are a positive step towards reducing the burden of pain for patients and making them as comfortable as possible at all stages of cancer."



Martin Ledwick, Head Information Nurse at Cancer Research UK, said: "In most cases it should be possible for cancer pain to be controlled if it is assessed and managed effectively. Any work that encourages medical teams to assess and monitor pain more carefully to help this happen has to be a good thing for patients."







Source: Eurekalert Pain affects half of all people with cancer and an estimated 80 percent of those with advanced cancer, causing both physical and emotional impact on patients.Researchers at the University of Edinburgh worked with doctors to develop the- a pen and paper chart which medical staff use to regularly record pain levels in a simple traffic light system.Amber or red pain levels indicating moderate or severe pain prompts doctors to review medications and side effects and monitor pain more closely.The trial looked at pain levels in almost 2000 cancer patients over five days, following admission to regional cancer centers.Patients whose care included use of the chart reported less pain during this time, compared with patients with standard care, who did not show an improvement.Importantly, use of the chart was not linked to higher medicine doses. Authors suggest that it works by encouraging doctors to ask the right questions and reflect on pain medications and side effects more frequently, before patients reach a crisis point.Researchers say the system is a simple way to put pain management at the forefront of routine care, but caution that more studies are needed to understand how it could work longer term.The study was published in theand was funded by Cancer Research UK.Professor Marie Fallon, of the Palliative and Supportive Care Group at the University of Edinburgh, said: "These exciting findings show the important benefits of influencing doctors' behaviors, rather than looking for more complex and expensive interventions. These findings are a positive step towards reducing the burden of pain for patients and making them as comfortable as possible at all stages of cancer."Martin Ledwick, Head Information Nurse at Cancer Research UK, said: "In most cases it should be possible for cancer pain to be controlled if it is assessed and managed effectively. Any work that encourages medical teams to assess and monitor pain more carefully to help this happen has to be a good thing for patients."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: