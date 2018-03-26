medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Simple Tool Helps reduce Cancer Patients' Pain

by Hannah Joy on  March 26, 2018 at 3:50 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new approach shows that cancer patients can benefit from a simple bedside system that helps manage and reduce their pain levels, reveals a new study.
New Simple Tool Helps reduce Cancer Patients' Pain
New Simple Tool Helps reduce Cancer Patients' Pain

Pain affects half of all people with cancer and an estimated 80 percent of those with advanced cancer, causing both physical and emotional impact on patients.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh worked with doctors to develop the Edinburgh Pain Assessment and management Tool (EPAT) - a pen and paper chart which medical staff use to regularly record pain levels in a simple traffic light system.

Amber or red pain levels indicating moderate or severe pain prompts doctors to review medications and side effects and monitor pain more closely.

The trial looked at pain levels in almost 2000 cancer patients over five days, following admission to regional cancer centers.

Patients whose care included use of the chart reported less pain during this time, compared with patients with standard care, who did not show an improvement.

Importantly, use of the chart was not linked to higher medicine doses. Authors suggest that it works by encouraging doctors to ask the right questions and reflect on pain medications and side effects more frequently, before patients reach a crisis point.

Researchers say the system is a simple way to put pain management at the forefront of routine care, but caution that more studies are needed to understand how it could work longer term.

The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and was funded by Cancer Research UK.

Professor Marie Fallon, of the Palliative and Supportive Care Group at the University of Edinburgh, said: "These exciting findings show the important benefits of influencing doctors' behaviors, rather than looking for more complex and expensive interventions. These findings are a positive step towards reducing the burden of pain for patients and making them as comfortable as possible at all stages of cancer."

Martin Ledwick, Head Information Nurse at Cancer Research UK, said: "In most cases it should be possible for cancer pain to be controlled if it is assessed and managed effectively. Any work that encourages medical teams to assess and monitor pain more carefully to help this happen has to be a good thing for patients."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

Penile Cancer

Penile Cancer

Penile cancer or cancer of the penis often affects adult males. Penile cancer may be treated with surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

Peritoneal Cancer

Peritoneal Cancer

Peritoneal cancer is a rare cancer that develops in the peritoneum. Peritoneal cancers may be primary or secondary and symptoms of peritoneal cancer are vague.

Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery or biologic therapy.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Black food is the new green owing to its health benefits from cardiovascular health to weight loss. ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Scurvy is a condition that occurs due to the deficiency of vitamin C. It occurs only rarely, since ...

 Diseases from Pets

Diseases from Pets

Pets can give you diseases. Surprised? You may love your pet but beware! Your pets might be ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...