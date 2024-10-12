About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

New Signs of Severe Respiratory Syncytial Virus Cases in Kids

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 12 2024 10:15 PM

New Signs of Severe Respiratory Syncytial Virus Cases in Kids
In children, researchers have discovered warning signs for more severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). ()
Researchers from the Brigham and Boston Children’s Hospital in the US found an increase in natural killer (NK) cells in the airways of children with severe RSV, as well as other alterations that suggest these cells may be contributing to disease severity.

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infections. RSV infection is usually mild and self-limiting but symptoms may be severe in young children, the elderly and those with a weak immunity.

What is RSV

RSV is the leading cause of hospitalisation in young children due to respiratory complications such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Yet little is understood about why some children develop only mild symptoms while others develop severe disease.

According to Melody G Duvall from Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), NK cells are important first responders during viral infection but they can also contribute to lung inflammation.

“Interestingly, our findings fit with data from some studies in Covid-19, which reported that patients with the most severe symptoms also had increased NK cells in their airways. Together with previous studies, our data link NK cells with serious viral illness, suggesting that these cellular pathways merit additional investigation,” Duvall noted in the study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Is There a Link Between RSV Infection and Childhood Asthma?
Is There a Link Between RSV Infection and Childhood Asthma?
Demonstrating effectiveness of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines against asthma in kids would boost public health interest and vaccine uptake.
The study, which focuses on understanding the underpinnings of severe disease, may help to lay groundwork for identifying new targets for future treatments. Duvall and colleagues analysed immune cells found in their airways and peripheral blood.

Compared to uninfected children, those with severe illness had elevated levels of NK cells in their airways and decreased NK cells in their blood. In addition, the team found that the cells themselves were altered, both in appearance and in their ability to perform their immunological function of killing diseased cells. The team has previously described a post-pandemic surge in pediatric RSV infections.

Advertisement
New RSV Vaccine Elicits Strong Immune Response
New RSV Vaccine Elicits Strong Immune Response
One dose of the vaccine candidate elicited large increases in RSV-neutralizing antibodies that were sustained for several months.
While clinicians can only provide supportive care to the most severely sick children, vaccines to prevent RSV are now available for children 19 months and younger, adults 60 years and over, and people who are pregnant.

Reference:
  1. An altered natural killer cell immunophenotype characterizes clinically severe pediatric RSV infection - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.ado6606)
Source-IANS
Fresh Insights into RSV Vaccine
Fresh Insights into RSV Vaccine
New study offers fresh insights into respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine development. The study findings could pave the way for developing an effective RSV vaccine to reduce millions of deaths due to RSV worldwide.

Recommended Readings
Latest Child Health News
View All
Advertisement