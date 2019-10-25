medindia

New Signposts Identified in Blood and Urine Reflect What We Eat and Drink

by Iswarya on  October 25, 2019 at 11:10 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study has identified several chemical signatures, detectable in blood and urine, that can precisely measure dietary intake, potentially offering a new tool for physicians, dieticians, and researchers to evaluate eating habits, measure the value of fad diets, and develop health policies. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nutrients.
New Signposts Identified in Blood and Urine Reflect What We Eat and Drink
New Signposts Identified in Blood and Urine Reflect What We Eat and Drink

The research addresses a major challenge in assessing diets: studies in nutrition largely rely on participants to record their own food intake, which is subject to human error, forgetfulness, or omission.

Show Full Article


"This has been a major issue in nutritional research and maybe one of the main reasons for the lack of real progress in nutritional sciences and chronic disease prevention," says Philip Britz-McKibbin, a professor in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at McMaster University and lead author of the study, which was a collaboration with Dr. Sonia Anand and colleagues from the Departments of Medicine, and Health Research, Evidence, and Impact.

Scientists set out to determine if they could identify chemical signatures, or metabolites that reflect changes in dietary intake measure those markers and then compare the data with the foods study participants were provided and then reported they had eaten. The specimens analyzed were from healthy individuals who participated in the Diet and Gene Intervention Study (DIGEST).

Over a two-week period, researchers studied two contrasting diets: the Prudent diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and whole grains, and a contemporary Western diet, rich in trans fats, processed foods, red meat, and sweetened beverages.

Researchers were able to validate a panel of metabolites in urine and plasma that correlated with the participants' consumption of fruits, vegetables, protein, and/or fiber.

"We were able to detect short-term changes in dietary patterns which could be measured objectively," says Britz-McKibbin. "And it didn't take long for these significant changes to become apparent."

Britz-McKibbin cautions that food chemistry is highly complex. Our diets are composed of thousands of different kinds of chemicals, he says, and researchers don't know what role they all may play in overall health.

In the future, he hopes to broaden this work by examining a larger cohort of participants over a longer period of time. His team is also exploring several ways to assess maternal nutrition during crucial stages of fetal development and its impact on obesity and metabolic syndrome risk in children.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Nutrition Care Process to Empower Dieticians - Interview With Dr. Esther Myers at ISPEN 2019

Nutrition Care Process (NCP) is the practice of therapeutic nutrition with an evidence-based approach to ensure optimal nutrition and health. On behalf of ISPEN 2019, Medindia interviewed Dr. Esther Myers to throw light on this new concept of NCP in ...

National Nutrition Week

National Nutrition Week is observed from 1st to the 7th of September every year. The theme for this year 2018 is 'Ensuring focused interventions on addressing under-nutrition during the first 1,000 days of the Child: Better Child Health.'

Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health - National Nutrition Week

National Nutrition Week is observed worldwide from 1st - 7th September to raise awareness and educate the general public about the importance of proper diet and nutrition to maintain overall health and well being.

How Brain Cells Respond to and Recover from Lack of Nutrition?

After periods without food, nutrition induced widespread proliferation of hungry brain stem cells jump-start growth when food becomes available.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Diet for Kidney stones

Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary recommendations depends on the type of kidney stone.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

ThalassemiaUrinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenDiet for Kidney stonesBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood Group

What's New on Medindia

Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry (BERA)

Bedtime Could be the Ideal Time to Take Blood Pressure Medicines: Here's Why

Acid Peptic Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive