About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

New Sensor Developed To Diagnose Heart Attack More Quickly

by Senthil Kumar on October 4, 2021 at 11:38 PM
Font : A-A+

New Sensor Developed To Diagnose Heart Attack More Quickly

Researchers have developed a new sensor that is kindling sensation in the healthcare industry lately.

So, What The Sensor Does?

Advertisement


To diagnose heart attack clinically in patients, it takes hours together while the new sensor that is invented by the University of Notre Dame and the University of Florida, researchers can diagnose a heart attack quicker in about half an hour. The details of the study are published in "Lab on a Chip"

As of now, the indications of a heart attack in patients can be identified with ECG, Echocardiogram, but confirmation is possible only after analyzing the blood samples of the patient which shall take up to 8 hours.
Advertisement

"The current methods used to diagnose a heart attack are not only time-intensive, but they also have to be applied within a certain window of time to get accurate results," said Pinar Zorlutuna, the Sheehan Family Collegiate Professor of Engineering at Notre Dame and lead author of the paper. "Because our sensor targets a combination of miRNA, it can quickly diagnose more than just heart attacks without the timeline limitation

However, the new sensor could help differentiate between the reoxygenation injuries in the tissue, and a real heart attack, as the sensor targets the three specific kinds of micro RNA.

The unfulfilled clinical need, so far, is addressed by the invention of the new sensor as it differentiates the reoxygenation injuries to the tissue from the lack of sufficient blood supply to the organ.

"The technology developed for this sensor showcases the advantage of using miRNA compared to protein-based biomarkers, the traditional diagnostic target," said Hsueh-Chia Chang, the Bayer Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Notre Dame and co-author of the paper. "Additionally, the portability and cost efficiency of this device demonstrates the potential for it to improve how heart attacks and related issues are diagnosed in clinical settings and developing countries."

So, When Can We Get It to Our City?

Presently, patent processing for the invention is in process, but soon we can see the sensor to be manufactured by a startup company, for what the researchers are working with Notre Dame's IDEA Center.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Study Says For Unvaccinated, COVID-19 Re-infection Likely

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) Demonstrates no Link with Dementia Risk
Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) Demonstrates no Link with Dementia Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chest Pain Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Stress and the Gender Divide Heart Attack Facts Heart Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Healthy Heart 

Recommended Reading
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to ......
Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder
Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder
Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart condit...
Chest Pain
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the ...
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve t...
Heart Attack
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the lead...
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close