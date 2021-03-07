by Dr Jayashree on  July 3, 2021 at 6:14 PM Clinical Trials News
New Sensor Helps Sleep Disorder Patients
New trial testing on a mattress sensor that can help people with their individual sleep disorders is conducted by Flinders University sleep experts.

The sleep disorder diagnosis and monitoring trial will be conducted using invisible sensor technology, REMi developed by RMIT University for Melbourne-based R&D company Sleeptite to investigate its capacity as a validation tool for sleep disorders.

"Sleep, exercise and healthy eating are essential for a healthy life, and missing out on sleep - including with an untreated sleep disorder - can have serious long and short-term health consequences", says, Associate Professor Vakulin


This research validated sleep measurement metrics and algorithms using the REMi sensors, and to further enhance their capability to provide informative data.

Sleeptite REMi sensors in mattress give a reliable measure of sleep quality, and sleep disorders will ultimately lead to new apps that help consumers to improve their sleep health.

The Sleep Health Foundation and Deloitte show that 1 in 10 Australians suffer from a sleep disorder, which increased the need for research in this space at a national economic cost of $14.4 billion.

The flexible and stretchable sensors developed at RMIT makes REMi a unique technology that is nearable and unfeelable will enable sleep studies to be carried out in far more natural settings.

The REMi Sleep Diagnosis Evaluation Trial will involve 30 participants and will be evaluated against polysomnography (PSG) results.

The REMi Sleep Diagnosis Evaluation Trial at Flinders is expected to last six months and include further sensor capability testing of the REMi sensors and identifying key sleep-related parameters.

The trial will develop an algorithm that will recognize sleep quality by establishing relationships between sensor signals and sleep measurements.

The researchers are looking forward to discovering new avenues of partnership for this platform technology, and the opportunity to build deep collaborations to take this world-first system beyond aged care.



Source: Medindia

