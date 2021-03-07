New Sensor Helps Sleep Disorder Patients

‘Sleeptite REMi sensors in mattress will improve sleep quality in sleep disorder patients.’

This research validated sleep measurement metrics and algorithms using the REMi sensors, and to further enhance their capability to provide informative data.Sleeptite REMi sensors in mattress give a reliable measure of sleep quality, and sleep disorders will ultimately lead to new apps that help consumers to improve their sleep health.The Sleep Health Foundation and Deloitte show that 1 in 10 Australians suffer from a sleep disorder, which increased the need for research in this space at a national economic cost of $14.4 billion.The flexible and stretchable sensors developed at RMIT makes REMi a unique technology that is nearable and unfeelable will enable sleep studies to be carried out in far more natural settings.The REMi Sleep Diagnosis Evaluation Trial will involve 30 participants and will be evaluated against polysomnography (PSG) results.The REMi Sleep Diagnosis Evaluation Trial at Flinders is expected to last six months and include further sensor capability testing of the REMi sensors and identifying key sleep-related parameters.The researchers are looking forward to discovering new avenues of partnership for this platform technology, and the opportunity to build deep collaborations to take this world-first system beyond aged care.Source: Medindia