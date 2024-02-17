About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

New Saliva Test Detects Breast Cancer in Seconds

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Feb 17 2024 11:32 AM

New Saliva Test Detects Breast Cancer in Seconds
A compact handheld device rapidly and accurately identifies breast cancer biomarkers within seconds using a minimal saliva sample. This new research from the University of Florida and National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University in Taiwan was published in Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B (1 Trusted Source
High sensitivity saliva-based biosensor in detection of breast cancer biomarkers: HER2 and CA15-3

Go to source).

Portable Saliva Screening: The Future of Breast Cancer Detection

“Imagine medical staff conducting breast cancer screening in communities or hospitals,” said Hsiao-Hsuan Wan, a UF doctoral student in the Department of Chemical Engineering and the study’s lead author.
“Our device is an excellent choice because it is portable — about the size of your hand — and reusable. The testing time is under five seconds per sample, which makes it highly efficient.”

Quiz on Breast Cancer
Quiz on Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth ...
The new tool works by placing a saliva sample on a test strip, which is treated with specific antibodies that respond to cancer biomarkers. Electrical impulses are sent to contact points on the biosensor device. Signals are measured and translated into digital information about how much biomarker is present. The results are quick and easy to interpret, Wan said.

During testing, the device distinguished between healthy breast tissue, early breast cancer, and advanced breast cancer in a small group of 21 women. Their biosensor design uses common components like glucose testing strips and the open-source hardware-software platform Arduino.

Reference:
  1. High sensitivity saliva-based biosensor in detection of breast cancer biomarkers: HER2 and CA15-3 - (https://pubs.aip.org/avs/jvb/article/42/2/023202/3262988/High-sensitivity-saliva-based-biosensor-in)

Source-Eurekalert
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.
Breast Cancer – Causes, Symptoms and Treatment
Breast Cancer – Causes, Symptoms and Treatment
Breast Cancer is the most common type of cancer among women and it is also the oldest type of cancer known to man, which can be fatal if not treated properly in the right time.
Breast Cancer - Causes, Risks, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Staging, Treatment, Prevention & Prognosis
Breast Cancer - Causes, Risks, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Staging, Treatment, Prevention & Prognosis
Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and lifestyle changes help in controlling breast cancer.

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
X