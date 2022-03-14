New Robot With Heart can Control Your Anger

Advertisement

Now, researchers at the University of Tsukuba have built a handheld robot they called OMOY, which was equipped with a movable weight actuated by mechanical components inside its body. By shifting the internal weight, the robot could express simulated emotions.The robot was deployed as a mediator for reading text messages.A text with unwelcome or frustrating news could be followed by an exhortation by OMOY to not get upset, or even sympathy for the user.author Professor Fumihide Tanaka says.The mediator robot was designed so that it can suppress the user's anger and other negative interpersonal motivations, such as thoughts of revenge, and instead fostered forgiveness.The researchers tested 94 people with a message like "I'm sorry, I am late. The appointment slipped my mind. Can you wait another hour?" The team found that OMOY was able to reduce negative emotions."The mediator robot can relay a frustrating message followed by giving its own opinion. When this speech is accompanied by the appropriate weight shifts, we saw that that the user would perceive the 'intention' of the robot to help them calm down," Professor Tanaka says.The robot's body expression produced by weight shifts did not require any specific external components, such as arms or legs, which implied that the internal weight movements could reduce a user's anger or other negative emotions without the use of rich body gestures or facial expressions.The work is published inand AI as "Weight Shift Movements of a Social Mediator Robot Make It Being Recognized as Serious and Suppress Anger, Revenge and Avoidance Motivation of the User."Source: Newswise