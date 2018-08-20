medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

New Roadmap Helps Improve Health in Children With Complex Medical Situations

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 20, 2018 at 8:25 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

UCLA researchers develop outcome measures using software that aggregates data on how to treat children with severe disabilities, serious cognitive impairments and medically complex situations. The team's work, published in the September issue of the journal Pediatrics.
New Roadmap Helps Improve Health in Children With Complex Medical Situations
New Roadmap Helps Improve Health in Children With Complex Medical Situations

Children with severe disabilities, serious cognitive impairments and medically complex situations require more specialized health care during their lifetimes. But establishing a consistent way to identify their overall health needs and measure progress in meeting those needs has been an elusive goal.

"What we hope to achieve is to not only reduce the amount of time these children spend in the hospital, but also to help improve their overall quality of life," said Dr. Elizabeth Barnert, first author of the study and an assistant professor of pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital. "For these children -- and children in general -- health also means improving how they're doing in areas like school, their family relationships and social situations."

Children with medical complexity refers to children with serious chronic conditions and functional limitations that often require dependence on technology and very frequent health care needs. Although only 3 percent of children in the United States are considered to fall into this category, health care spending for the group makes up an estimated 40 percent of all spending for children's health care under Medicaid, the public insurance program that largely covers low-income people.

The researchers identified 10 key health outcome domains for children with medical complexity, including social integration, family support, community support, inclusive education and care centered on both patient and family.

In order to develop these health outcome areas, the researchers conducted a systematic literature review followed by a series of interviews with subject-matter experts on children with medical complexity, such as clinicians, researchers, caregivers and policymakers. The interviewees and other national experts then used online software to respond to a prompt asking about the elements for a healthy life for a child or youth with medical complexity.

Once the research team aggregated and categorized the responses, they applied the information to group concept mapping software, a process in which software produces a visual map representing how a group views a particular topic. In this case, the topic was characteristics of health for children with medical complexity.

In the future, the team would like to develop ways to set goals and measure improvements over time in each of the 10 areas, with some areas given higher priority, based on the child's needs. The researchers hope that the set of health outcome areas -- and an array of metrics to measure progress across these areas -- will enable health systems to better provide a comprehensive model of care for children with medical complexity.

Dr. Paul Chung, chief of general pediatrics at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, led the study. Other authors are Dr. Bergen Nelson, Lindsey Thompson, Dr. Thomas Klitzner, Dr. Moira Szilagyi and Dr. Abigail Breck, all of the department of pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and Dr. Ryan Coller of the department of pediatrics at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Ultimately, our vision is to establish a standard for care that enables health systems to help these children succeed," Chung said. "There are great health benefits in improving children's lives across all of these areas."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Setting Research Priorities for Reducing Child Pneumonia Deaths

Setting Research Priorities for Reducing Child Pneumonia Deaths

Report published in PLoS Medicine , Igor Rudan of the University of Edinburgh, UK and colleagues aims to identify health research priorities to help reduce global child mortality from pneumonia.

Common Environmental Toxins Linked to Brain Disorders in Children

Common Environmental Toxins Linked to Brain Disorders in Children

Exposures of pregnant women and children to common thyroid-hormone-disrupting toxins may be associated with the increased incidence of brain development disorders.

New Insights into Pediatric Feeding Disorders in Children With Autism

New Insights into Pediatric Feeding Disorders in Children With Autism

Researchers aim to make mealtime more enjoyable for kids with developmental disabilities. Autistic children show a strong preference for foods high in sugar and carbohydrates.

Plastic Softeners Used in Medical Tubes Linked to Attention Deficit Disorders in Children

Plastic Softeners Used in Medical Tubes Linked to Attention Deficit Disorders in Children

Chemicals that are added to medical devices such as plastic tubes and catheters, seep into the children's bloodstream that influences their neurocognitive outcome.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Health Insurance - India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Collagen plays a crucial role in glowing skin, strong nails and shiny hair. You can boost collagen ...

 Test Your Knowledge on CRISPR

Test Your Knowledge on CRISPR

CRISPR technology is a simple but potent tool for editing any part of the genome (complete set of ...

 Mogamulizumab-kpkc - Drug Information

Mogamulizumab-kpkc - Drug Information

FDA recently approved Mogamulizumab-kpkc, a human monoclonal antibody prescribed for adult ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive